Derry Death Notices - Monday, 28th February, 2022

DAVISON, Geordie - 24th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Geordie, 21 Station Road, Magherafelt, much loved father of Jacqueline, Paul, Robin and Mandy, loving father-in-law of John, Jane and Gillian, also a dear grandfather and great-grandfather and dearest brother of Thomas and his wife Mary and the late John and Robert. House private. Funeral service in Union Road Presbyterian Church on Sunday, 27th February at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for the Renal Unit, Antrim Area Hospital, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle.

LYNCH, Mary - 24th February 2022 - loving mother of John, mother-in-law of Sophie, beloved daughter of the late Johnny and Cecelia and dear sister of John, Ann and the late Veronica. Funeral from her home, 46 Magowan Park on Tuesday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

MULGREW (née Strawbridge), Annie - 26th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late James, formerly of Lowry Park, Limavady, loving mother of Margaret, Peter, Seamus, Patricia, Francis, Sadie, Finvola, Daniel, Martin, Majella and the late infant Sean, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of of the late Bridget, Hugh and Maggie and devoted aunt of Joe. Annie’s wake will begin today (Monday) at 1.00pm. Funeral from her daughter’s home, 94 Whitehill Park, Limavady, on Tuesday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Waterside, Derry, BT47 6AL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. Our Lady of Knock intercede for her.