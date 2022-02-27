Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 27th February, 2022

ARBUTHNOT, Stanley Boyd - 26th February 2022, peacefully, at his home 48 Drumagarner Road, Kilrea, Stanley Boyd, dearly beloved husband of Christine, much loved father of Adrian, Michelle, Nadine and Simon and a dear father-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather and brother. Service of Thanksgiving will take place in First Kilrea Presbyterian Church on Tuesday at 2.30pm followed by committal in adjoining churchyard. House private. Family flowers only please. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, family and entire family circle.

BOYD (nee Crockett), Pamela (Pam) - 26th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice (in the tender loving care of her family in her 90th year formerly of 28, Somme Park, Altnagelvin), dearly beloved wife of the late Jack Boyd, much loved mother of the late Glynda, loving mother-in-law of Derek, adored nana of Judith and husband William, Brent and wife Suzanne, great-nana of Jack, Reuben, Calvin and Harry. Funeral leaving D. & R. Hay & Sons, Funeral Directors, 24a, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ on Monday, 28th February at 1.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in St. Augustine’s Parish Church at 2.00pm burial afterwards in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St. Augustine’s Parish Church c/o Mr. Richard Montgomery, 1, Sycamore Gardens, Drumahoe, Derry BT47 3BZ. Viewing in the Funeral home today (Sunday) from 2.00pm till 4.30pm and on Monday from 9.00am till 1.00pm. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.

BRESLIN, Jim- 26th February 2022 - beloved husband of Assumpta, 19 Templegrove, loving father of Graham, Jonathan and Adam, much loved grandfather of Dylan and Aiden and dear brother of Rosemary, Dolores, Ann, Donna, Martina, Caroline and the late Paula. Funeral from his home on Monday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. The mass can be viewed live via the church Webcam. House restricted to family only please. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

FEENEY, Johnnie - 26th February 2022 - (suddenly) late of 25 Umrycam Road, Feeny, Co Derry, loving son of the late Bridie and John R.I.P. Beloved husband of Geraldine and loving father of Adrian (Sharon), Gareth (Iona) and Ciara (Ryan), devoted grandfather of Conán, Chloe, Cathán, Lisa Marie, Caoimhe, Ethan and Richard and great grandfather of Róghan, dear brother of Dorothy, Patricia, Jimmy, Susie Martin, Nora, Peter, Connie, Joan and the late Michael R.I.P., deeply regretted by his sisters and brothers in law, nephews and nieces and the entire family circle. Wake & Funeral arrangements later. Our Lady Queen of the most holy Rosary pray for him.

HOUGHTON (née Kennedy), Margaret (Maggie) - 25th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Owen Mor Care Home, (late of Shore Road, Ballyliffen, Co. Donegal), beloved wife of Edward, loving mother of Paul and mother-in-law of Lynette, devoted grandmother of Sam and his wife Becky and great-grandmother of Mia. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn on Tuesday, 1st March at 11.00am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan. Strictly no flowers at Margaret’s request, donations in lieu, if wished, to the Residents’ Comfort Fund, Owen Mor Care Home, Culmore Road, Derry. Anyone wishing to pay their respects to Maggie can do so at Bradley & McLaughlin's Funeral Home, 31 William Street, Derry from 2.00pm to 4.00pm today (Sunday) and from 2.00pm to 4.00pm on Monday. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

LOGUE, John (Jack) - 26th February 2022 - beloved husband of Kathleen, 17 Glenaden Hill, Altnagelvin, loving father of Maire, John, Diarmuid, Anne, Eamonn, Claire and Maurice, a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather and dear brother of Eileen, Mary, Eamonn, Michael, Seamus and the late George. House restricted to family and close friends only please. Funeral from his home on Monday at 11.30am for 12o’clock Requiem Mass in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Trench Road. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. The Nass can be viewed live via the Church webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McCAULEY, John - 26th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice (in his 91st year formerly of 15, Ness Gardens, Waterside, Derry) much loved son of the late Elizabeth (Lizzie) and James, a dear friend of the late Maurice Haire. Service of Thanksgiving for his life in All Saints' Parish Church on Monday, 28th February at 10.30am followed by burial in Glendermott New Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations in lieu if desired to All Saints' Parish Church (cheque made payable to Clooney Select Vestry ) c/o Mrs Helen Henderson, 5, Manning Way, Brigade, Derry BT47 6GL. Very deeply regretted by all.

O'REILLY, Lawrence - 25th February 2022 - (peacefully) at the Foyle Hospice, surrounded by his loving family, late of 43 Alexander House, Bishop Street. Beloved husband of the late Julia. Devoted father of John, Karen, Lawrence, Julie and Mark. Loving grandfather of Ryan, Jamie, Jacob, Lauren, Amy, Evan and Connor. A much loved brother to all his brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Lawrence's remains will repose at his daughter Julie's residence, 28 St. Brecan's Park. Funeral leaving from there on Monday, 28th February at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. Columba's Church, Longtower. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Lawrence's funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/. St. Padre Pio Pray For Him. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Him.

QUIGG, Tony (Kilrea) - 25th February 2022 - (peacefully) at home, beloved husband of Vera (née Murdock) and loving father of Steven, Shayne and Selina (Casey); father-in-law of Roisin, Clair, Shane and much-loved Granda of Padraig, Eimear, Jack, Ronan, Max and Mason. Son of the late Harry and Jean and dear brother of Danny, Noel, Kathleen, Patsy, Leo, Vincent and the late Christy and Jimmy. Funeral from his late residence, 193 Edenbane Road, on Sunday at 12.15pm for 1o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St. Anthony pray for him. The family home is for family and close friends only and funeral Mass numbers are limited to social distancing within the Church.

WAITES (nee Donnelly), Margaret Mary - 25th February 2022 - late of Brennan Court, wife of the late Michael, loving mother of Michael and grandmother of Fiona, daughter of the late Joe and Annie and sister of the late Philomena, Willie, Kevin, Francis, Joe and Jim. Funeral from her sons residence 18 Sperrin Drive on Monday, 28th February at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption viewed via webcam at Church Webcam (magherafeltparish.org), interment afterwards in cemetery of Church of St John Milltown. Our Lady pray for her. Deeply regretted by her son, granddaughter, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.