25 Feb 2022

Derry Death Notices - Friday, 25th February, 2022

Obituaries

Death notices for Donegal. Sunday, February 24

25 Feb 2022 7:00 AM

DEVINE, Uel - 24th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Margo, 18 Rathlin Drive, loving father of Marie, Elizabeth, Barry, Roy, Greg and Karen and a much loved father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral from his home on Saturday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the Church webcam. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Parkinson’s UK, Wellington Park Business Centre, 3 Wellington Park, Malone Road, Belfast, BT9 6DJ. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

O'DOHERTY, Martin - 23rd February 2022, beloved husband of Jacqueline, 3 St Anne’s Gardens, Greysteel, loving father of Fintán and Seán, father-in-law of Sheryl and Erin, devoted grandfather of Aoibheann, Egán and Caoimhin and dear brother of Marian, Deirdre, Fidelma and Christine. Funeral from his home on Friday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, Whitegates Business Park , Unit 7, Newry BT35 6UA or if you would like to donate by Paypal please find us using the following details:
Paypal Merchant ID: MSC6RTQQ6A7TU Paypal email: martin.carr@kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com. If you would like to donate by bank transfer please contact Colin (colin.bell@kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com) or Martin (martin.carr@kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com). Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

