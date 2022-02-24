Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 24th February, 2022

CASKEY, Ronnie - 22nd February 2022 - (peacefully) at the Royal Victoria Hospital, dearly loved Husband of Louise, 12 Cherryvale Avenue, Desertmartin, much loved Father of David and Susan, a dear Father-in-Law of Diane and Ciaran, devoted Grandfather of Emily, Adam, Hannah and Alice and dearest Brother of George, Jack, Raymond, Evelyn, Tommy, Margaret, Henry and the late Norman and Sonny. House strictly private, due to current restrictions. All welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore on Thursday evening from 7.00pm - 8.30pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Saturday, 26th February at 1.15pm to Desertmartin Parish Church for service at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Desertmartin Parish Church, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

DOHERTY (nee Gallagher), Germaine (Bellaghy) - 22nd February 2022 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, beloved wife of Liam, much loved mother of Aidan, Cahir and the late Martin and dear sister of Gerard and Joseph. Funeral from her late residence 23 Hunters Park, Bellaghy on Thursday. 24th February at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bellaghy (which can be viewed via the parish webcam). Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. House strictly private. The funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the church. Lovingly remembered and will be sadly missed by all the family.

DOLAN, Winnie - 22nd February 2022 - (peacefully) passed away at Ann's Care Home, Limavady. Much loved mother of Tanya, loving grandmother of Alan, Colin, Jordan and Dale, devoted Great-grandmother of Neve, Lincoln, Austin, dear sister of Jim. Funeral from her daughter's home 34 Sperrin Road, Limavady on Friday at 10.15am for service in Christ Church at 11.00am followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. (Funeral numbers will be restricted to practice social distancing.) Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

DONAGHY, Theresa - 22nd February 2022 - (peacefully) at Cornfield Care Centre, late of 165 Sawel Place, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved daughter of the late Frank and Bridget R.I.P., loving sister of Francie and the late Patsy, Fr Thomas and infant Catherine Rose R.I.P. Deeply regretted by her sisters in law Peggy and Mary and her nieces and nephews. Reposing at her late residence. Funeral from her late residence on Thursday, 24th February leaving at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to St Vincent De Paul Society c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all her loving family and the wider family circle. St. Don Bosco pray for her.

FOX, Michael - 22nd February 2022 - beloved husband of the late Ann, 17 Belfield Park, Foyle Springs, loving father of Gearoid, Caoimhe and Mairead, loving grandfather and dear brother of May, Loretta, David and the late Patsy, Dottie and Jim. Funeral from his home, on Friday at 11.50am for 12.30pm Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please wear a mask when attending the wake and funeral. Family time from 10.00pm to 10.00am please. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 42) C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

GLENDINNNG, Joan - 23rd February 2022 - called home at Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady formerly of 5 Lindstrand Gardens, Limavady. Much loved wife of the late James, precious Mum of James and Elaine, a dear Mother in law of Lynne and Kieran and devoted granny of Rachel, Emma and Gareth. Funeral service in Limavady Baptist Church on Friday, 25th February at 12noon followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers made payable to "Baptist Missions" and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady BT49 0HE. Safely and truly Home.

MATTHEWSON, Paul Robert - 21st February 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved son of the late Patrick and Philomena, loving brother of Ann, Teresa and Stephen, devoted uncle to Tomás, Orla, Cian, Oran, Conor and Molly. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his home, 127 Bishop Street, on Friday at 10.30am to St. Columba's Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

McLAUGHLIN, Eamon (formerly of Riverview Terrace) - 20th February 2022 - (peacefully) passed away in Toronto, Canada. Beloved husband of Bebe, dear father of Eamon, Brian and Colin, beloved grandfather and dear brother of Pam and the late Joyce, Jack, Peggy and Angela. Funeral Mass in St John's Church, Toronto, this Friday (25th February) at 10.00am. Remembrance Mass will be held in St Columb's Church, Waterside, Derry on Friday at 7.30pm.

O'DOHERTY, Martin - 23rd February 2022, beloved husband of Jacqueline, 3 St Anne’s Gardens, Greysteel, loving father of Fintán and Seán, father-in-law of Sheryl and Erin, devoted grandfather of Aoibheann, Egán and Caoimhin and dear brother of Marian, Deirdre, Fidelma and Christine. Funeral from his home on Friday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, Whitegates Business Park , Unit 7, Newry BT35 6UA or if you would like to donate by Paypal please find us using the following details:

Paypal Merchant ID: MSC6RTQQ6A7TU Paypal email: martin.carr@kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com. If you would like to donate by bank transfer please contact Colin (colin.bell@kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com) or Martin (martin.carr@kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com). Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

QUIGLEY, Patrick - 22nd February 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 2 Nora Frazer Court, Derry. Beloved father of Patricia, loving son of the late Michael and Peggy R.I.P. Dear brother of Mona, Anne, Olive, Pearse, Bernadette, and the late Michael, Gerard, Martin, Mura, Christine. and Eileen R.I.P. Requiem Mass will take place today (Thursday) at 10.00am followed by interment in City Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road Derry. BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.