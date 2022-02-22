Search

22 Feb 2022

Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 22nd February, 2022

Obituaries

Little Christmas Service of Remembrance

LYNCH, John - 18th February 2022 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Philomena, loving father of Marie, Pauline, Seline, Philippa, James and Jeannine father-in-law of Tom, Clive, Jim, Stuart, Sangita and Terance and a devoted grandfather. Dear son of the late Denis and Mary, loving brother of Mary and the late Ann and a dear uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his home 39 Kingsfort Park tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10.20am to St. Patrick’s Church Pennyburn for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Wake times strictly 4.00pm - 7.00pm today (Tuesday). Please wear a mask when visiting the house and attending the Requiem Mass. Family flowers only donations in lieu if wished to The Cancer Ward Altnagelvin Hospital.

SWEENEY (nee Lynch), Gretta - 20th February 2022 - beloved wife of the late Danny, 15 Millar Street, loving mother of Brian, Jim and Daniel, dear mother-in-law of Tessa, Louise and Kerry and much loved grandmother of Niamh and Anna. Gretta’s wake will take place in her home from 3.00pm - 6.00pm today (Tuesday). Her remains will then be removed from there this evening (Tuesday) at 6.10pm to St Columba’s Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11o’clock. The Mass can be viewed live via the Church webcam. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding COVID-19 when attending the wake and funeral. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

