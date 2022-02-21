Derry Death Notices - Monday, 21st February, 2022

MOORE, Herbert (Herbie) - 19th February 2022 - at Altnagelvin Hospital, 100 Carrowreagh Road, Garvagh, dearly beloved husband of Jacqueline, dearest father of Steven and Christine and loving pops to Oliver, Sophia and Grace. Service will be held at Kilrea Cemetery on Tuesday at 12noon. House strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to N.I. Chest Heart & Stroke Association c/o James McMullan & Son, 22 High Street, Ballymoney, BT53 6AQ or online at mcmullanfunerals.com. Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing family and entire family circle.

NICHOLL, William George (Billy) - 19th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 'Shackleton Lodge', 8 Dukes Lane, Ballykelly. Devoted husband of Doreen and dear father of Leigh (Avril), Mark (Natasha), loving grandad of Matthew, Robert, Lily & Amy and son of the late John and May (Shore Road), brother of Marcus, Noel, Ivan and the late Gretta. Thanksgiving Service for the life of Billy in Ballykelly Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, 22nd February at 2.00pm followed by internment in adjoining graveyard. For anyone unable to attend please follow Ballykelly Presbyterian Church Facebook page. Family and friends welcome at his late home. (We would appreciate Family time from 11.00pm to 11.00am.) Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to Ballykelly Presbyterian Church Property Fund c/o Browns Funeral Directors.

PAYNE (nee McLaughlin), Rita - 19th February 2022 - beloved wife of the late John, 380 Seacoast Road, Magilligan, loving mother of Jacci and Jonathan, mother-in-law of Jayne, much loved grandmother of Perri, Shannon, Emma, Lucy and Mary, great-grandmother of Perrie Rose and dear sister of Maura and the late Rois, Denis, Séan and Madeleine. Rita’s wake will begin this evening (Sunday) at 6.00pm. Funeral from her home on Tuesday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Aidan’s Church, Magilligan. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the St Aidan’s Magilligan Parish Facebook page. Donations can be made directly to any family member for the Staff of Ward 31, Altnagelvin Hospital.