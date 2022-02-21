Search

21 Feb 2022

Derry Death Notices - Monday, 21st February, 2022

Obituaries

Tipperary Deaths

Reporter:

Derry Now

21 Feb 2022 7:00 AM

MOORE, Herbert (Herbie) - 19th February 2022 - at Altnagelvin Hospital, 100 Carrowreagh Road, Garvagh, dearly beloved husband of Jacqueline, dearest father of Steven and Christine and loving pops to Oliver, Sophia and Grace. Service will be held at Kilrea Cemetery on Tuesday at 12noon. House strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to N.I. Chest Heart & Stroke Association c/o James McMullan & Son, 22 High Street, Ballymoney, BT53 6AQ or online at mcmullanfunerals.com. Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing family and entire family circle.

 

NICHOLL, William George (Billy) - 19th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 'Shackleton Lodge', 8 Dukes Lane, Ballykelly. Devoted husband of Doreen and dear father of Leigh (Avril), Mark (Natasha), loving grandad of Matthew, Robert, Lily & Amy and son of the late John and May (Shore Road), brother of Marcus, Noel, Ivan and the late Gretta. Thanksgiving Service for the life of Billy in Ballykelly Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, 22nd February at 2.00pm followed by internment in adjoining graveyard. For anyone unable to attend please follow Ballykelly Presbyterian Church Facebook page. Family and friends welcome at his late home. (We would appreciate Family time from 11.00pm to 11.00am.) Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to Ballykelly Presbyterian Church Property Fund c/o Browns Funeral Directors.

 

PAYNE (nee McLaughlin), Rita - 19th February 2022 - beloved wife of the late John, 380 Seacoast Road, Magilligan, loving mother of Jacci and Jonathan, mother-in-law of Jayne, much loved grandmother of Perri, Shannon, Emma, Lucy and Mary, great-grandmother of Perrie Rose and dear sister of Maura and the late Rois, Denis, Séan and Madeleine. Rita’s wake will begin this evening (Sunday) at 6.00pm. Funeral from her home on Tuesday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Aidan’s Church, Magilligan. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the St Aidan’s Magilligan Parish Facebook page. Donations can be made directly to any family member for the Staff of Ward 31, Altnagelvin Hospital.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media