Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 20th February, 2022

CORRIGAN (nee Clarke), Kathleen - 18th February 2022 at Oakleaves Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Bill (formally of Dunluce Court, Ballymagroarty), loving mother of John, Karen, Antoinette, Angie, Paddy and the Late Stuart, much loved grandmother and great grandmother, dughter of the late Paddy and Nana, aister of Liam and the Late Angela, Margaret, Pat and Anthony. Funeral from her daughter Antoinette’s home, 58 Duncastle Road, Newbuildings tomorrow (Monday) at 9.00am To Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her family and everyone that knew her. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her soul. Our lady of knock pray for her.

HEANEY, Michael - 18th February 2022 - passed away in Hospital in Grimsby, (formerly of 8 Maybrook Terrace, Pennyburn), beloved husband of the late Gillian, loving and precious father of Claire and Catherine, grandfather of Aidan, son of the late Willie and Lizzie and loving brother of Olive, Rosetta, Tony, Anne and the late Bernadette, Billy, Jim and Joe. Funeral arrangements later from his home in Grimsby. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

IRWIN, Eric - 19th February 2022 - beloved husband of the late Kathleen, formerly of Acacia Avenue, Kilfennan, loving father of Eric, Ian, Cheryl, Gary and Suzanne, a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather and dear brother of Eamon, Brian and the late Pat. Funeral from his son’s home, 12 Foyleview Manor, Carrigans, Co Donegal on Monday at 10.15am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the Church webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

MARTIN (nee Clarke) (Bellaghy), Annie - 18th February 2022 - (peacefully) at hospital, beloved mother of Christina, Catherine, Michael, Patricia and Malachy. Annie’s remains will leave her daughter Christina’s residence 19 Beatrice Villas, Bellaghy, on Monday, 21st February at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Bellaghy, (which can be viewed via the parish webcam) burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. NB: Unfortunately due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, numbers will be limited to social distancing both within the house and the church. The Rosary and prayers will be recited from St Mary’s Church Bellaghy, on Saturday, 19th and Sunday, 20th February at 7.30pm and can be viewed via the parish webcam. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, grandchildren Colleen, Sean, Dean, Michaela , Kaiden and Sienna, great grandchildren Cillian and Connlan and all the family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to MacMillan Cancer Care, c/o the family.

MAWHINNEY, Robert - 19th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Fairfields Care Centre, Cookstown, dearly beloved husband of Tillie, 31 Ashbourne, Castledawson, much loved and devoted father of Bobby, Michelle and Amanda, dear father-in-law of Trevor and Mickey, loving grandfather of Thomas, Christopher, Sarah and Abby and dearest brother of June, Johnny and the late Andy and Olive. House strictly private. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP on Sunday evening, 20th February from 6 00pm - 9.00pm. Funeral service in Garvin’s Funeral Home on Monday, 21st February at 1.30pm, followed by burial in Christ Church Parish Churchyard Castledawson. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Alzheimer’s Society, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c). Always loved and remembered by his Family and the entire Family Circle.

MONTEITH, Raymond - 19th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Betty, 233 Victoria Road, loving father of Diane and Adele, dear father-in-law of Vincent and a devoted grandfather of Anna, Erin, Sara and Harriet. Funeral leaving Adair and Neely Funeral Home, Foyle Road at 12noon on Tuesday, 22nd February for a Graveside Service at 1.00pm in Dunnalong Parish Church. House strictly private. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished to Dunnalong Parish Church c/o Mrs Kaye Nesbitt, The Milliken Hall, 4 Leckpatrick Road, Strabane BT82 0LE. Family and friends welcome to visit Adair and Neely Funeral Home between 5.00pm and 7.00pm on Sunday, 20th and Monday, 21st February. Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day, Unseen unheard but always near, So loved, so missed, so very dear.

McCALLION, James (Jimmy) - 18th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, (late of 20 Osborne Street), beloved son of the late William and Maggie, loving brother of Kathleen, Mona, Dennis and the late Gerald and Dano and a dear uncle to all his nephews and nieces. Funeral leaving his sister Mona’s home, 21 Fairman Place on Monday at 10.30am to St Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.