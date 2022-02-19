Search

19 Feb 2022

Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 19th February, 2022

Obituaries

Death notices for Donegal. Sunday, February 24

Reporter:

Derry Now

19 Feb 2022 7:00 AM

MARTIN (nee Clarke) (Bellaghy), Annie - 18th February 2022 - (peacefully) at hospital, beloved mother of Christina, Catherine, Michael, Patricia and Malachy. Annie’s remains will leave her daughter Christina’s residence 19 Beatrice Villas, Bellaghy, on Monday, 21st February at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Bellaghy, (which can be viewed via the parish webcam) burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. NB: Unfortunately due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, numbers will be limited to social distancing both within the house and the church. The Rosary and prayers will be recited from St Mary’s Church Bellaghy, on Saturday, 19th and Sunday, 20th February at 7.30pm and can be viewed via the parish webcam. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, grandchildren Colleen, Sean, Dean, Michaela , Kaiden and Sienna, great grandchildren Cillian and Connlan and all the family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to MacMillan Cancer Care, c/o the family.

 

MULLAN (nee O'Neill) (Aughamullan, Co. Tyrone), Anna - 17th February 2022 - beloved wife of the late Seamus, Victoria Park, Waterside, Derry, loving mother of Catriona, Fiona, Gráinne, Maria and Sean, mother-in-law of John Toal, Alessandro Tardioli, Paul Carroll and Carol Mullan, adored grandmother of Dáire, Lorcán, Méabh, Orla, Luca, Cara, Anna, Rory, Grace, Jude, Ben and Tom and dear sister of Oliver, Kathleen, Sadie, Philomena and the late Briege, Felix and Tommy-John and a much loved sister-in-law and cousin. Anna's Funeral Mass will be celebrated by her cousin Fr. Pat O'Neill on Sunday at 2o'clock in St Columb's Church, Chapel Road. Interment afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Dungiven. The Mass can be viewed live via the Waterside Parish webcam. House private on the morning of the funeral please. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media