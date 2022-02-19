Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 19th February, 2022

MARTIN (nee Clarke) (Bellaghy), Annie - 18th February 2022 - (peacefully) at hospital, beloved mother of Christina, Catherine, Michael, Patricia and Malachy. Annie’s remains will leave her daughter Christina’s residence 19 Beatrice Villas, Bellaghy, on Monday, 21st February at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Bellaghy, (which can be viewed via the parish webcam) burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. NB: Unfortunately due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, numbers will be limited to social distancing both within the house and the church. The Rosary and prayers will be recited from St Mary’s Church Bellaghy, on Saturday, 19th and Sunday, 20th February at 7.30pm and can be viewed via the parish webcam. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, grandchildren Colleen, Sean, Dean, Michaela , Kaiden and Sienna, great grandchildren Cillian and Connlan and all the family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to MacMillan Cancer Care, c/o the family.

MULLAN (nee O'Neill) (Aughamullan, Co. Tyrone), Anna - 17th February 2022 - beloved wife of the late Seamus, Victoria Park, Waterside, Derry, loving mother of Catriona, Fiona, Gráinne, Maria and Sean, mother-in-law of John Toal, Alessandro Tardioli, Paul Carroll and Carol Mullan, adored grandmother of Dáire, Lorcán, Méabh, Orla, Luca, Cara, Anna, Rory, Grace, Jude, Ben and Tom and dear sister of Oliver, Kathleen, Sadie, Philomena and the late Briege, Felix and Tommy-John and a much loved sister-in-law and cousin. Anna's Funeral Mass will be celebrated by her cousin Fr. Pat O'Neill on Sunday at 2o'clock in St Columb's Church, Chapel Road. Interment afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Dungiven. The Mass can be viewed live via the Waterside Parish webcam. House private on the morning of the funeral please. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE.