18 Feb 2022

Derry Death Notices - Friday, 18th February, 2022

Obituaries

Reporter:

Derry Now

18 Feb 2022 7:00 AM

COLLETT, Harold (Harry) - 16th February 2022 - beloved husband of Susan, 171 Ardnamoyle Park, dear father of Michelle, Keith, Kevin and the late John and Mervin and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral from his home on Saturday at 12.30pm for 1o’clock Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the Church webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

HAMILTON (nee McGinley), Molly - 16th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice, Molly, (formerly of Blucher Street), beloved wife of Andy, loving mother of Rosemary, Joanne and Elaine, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, (Derry and Australia), dear mother-in-law to Martin, Eamonn and Stephan. Dearly loved and will be missed by the wider family circle. Funeral leaving her home, 9 Carranbane Walk, on Saturday, 19th February, 2022 at 10.20am to Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Steelstown for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

