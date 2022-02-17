Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 17th February, 2022

BURKE, Lawrence (Lorney, Cheeta) - 12th February 2022, suddenly at his home in Claremont Place, (formerly of Creggan Heights), beloved son of the late John and Rosaleen, loving brother of John, Bernie, Paddy, Angela, Paul, Teresa, Susie, Michael, Aishling and the late Louis, Lily, Rosie and Tony. A father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle. Funeral leaving Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home at 9.30am today (Thursday) to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

MOORE (nee Cummings), Margaret - 15th February 2022 - at Altnagelvin Hospital, loving wife of the late James, formerly of Josephine Avenue, Limavady, darling mother of Patrick, Georgina, Deirdre, Michael and Edel and a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral from her home, 31 Gorteen Crescent, Limavady, on Friday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House restricted to family and close friends only please. Queen of The Most Holy Rosary pray for her. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

McDOWELL, George - 16th February 2022 - beloved husband of Bridget, 13 Clonliffe Park, Culmore, loving father of Patricia, Willie and Barry, father-in-law of Deirdre and Jackie and a much loved grandfather and dear brother. George’s wake will take place from 1.00 - 9.00pm today (Thursday). Please wear a mask when attending the wake and Mass. Funeral from his home on Friday at 11.20am for 12o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Waterside, Derry, BT47 6AL. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McREYNOLDS, (nee McCloskey), Mary B - 16th February 2022 - at home, late of 166 Sawel Place, Dungiven, Co Derry. Wife of the late James R.I.P., loving mother of Moira and the late Geraldine R.I.P., devoted grandmother of Grainne, Michael and Brian, dear sister of John Desmond and the late Paddy, Willie Bernard and Kathleen R.I.P. Deeply regretted by her son in law Eugene, her nieces and nephews and the wider family circle. Reposing at her daughter Moira’s home 91 O’Cahan’s Place, Dungiven. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake is for family and close friends. Funeral on Friday, 18th February leaving at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed via http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/. Our Lady Queen of Knock pray for her.