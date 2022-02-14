Search

Derry Death Notices - Monday, 14th February, 2022

BABER, James - 11th February 2022 - beloved husband of Sandra, 42 Tamworth Crescent, loving father of Nichola, Gareth, Andrew, Laura, Niamh and Suzanne, devoted grandfather of Ciaran, Darragh and Grace and dear brother of Brian and Nigel. Funeral from his home on Tuesday at 10.25 am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Chapel Road. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Mass can be viewed live for the church webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

EVANS (née Crooks), Catherine Dey (Kathleen) - 12th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, dearly beloved wife of the late John, 146 Aughrim Road, Magherafelt, much loved mother of Alistair, Gwen and Ivan, a loving mother-in-law of Pamela, Robert and Diane, a devoted granny of Diane, Wendy, Karen, Rebecca, Catherine, William and Katie and great granny of Matthew, John, Lucy, Hannah, Noah, Isaac, Joshua, Jake and Emily and dearest sister of Lily and Gwen. House private, due to current restrictions. Funeral from her home today (Monday) at 1.15pm, to First Magherafelt Presbyterian Church for service at 2.00pm (numbers are restricted), followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard (where all are most welcome). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to First Magherafelt Presbyterian Church, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

HARDING (nee Boyd), Olive Mae - 13th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Causeway Hospital, late of Flat 24, Kathleen Thompson Fold, and formerly of 90 Carrowreagh Road, Garvagh. Dearly loved wife of George, and much loved youngest sister of Nan and the late Nettie, Ethel, Jim and Elsie. A dear sister-in-law and a much loved aunt and great-aunt. Funeral service on Tuesday at 1.00pm in St. Paul’s Parish Church, Garvagh, followed by interment in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to: St. Paul’s Parish Church Building Fund, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

McLAUGHLIN, Martina - 13th February 2022 - at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved daughter of the late Charles and Gretta, 175 Clooney Road, Greysteel loving sister of Michael, Anne, Albert, Tony, Bernard, David the late Susan and a loving aunt.  Funeral from her home on Tuesday at 1.30pm for 2o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of The Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Queen of The Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

