Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 13 February, 2022

EVANS (nee Crooks), Catherine Dey (Kathleen) - 12th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, dearly beloved wife of the late John, 146 Aughrim Road, Magherafelt, much loved mother of Alistair, Gwen and Ivan, a loving mother-in-law of Pamela, Robert and Diane, a devoted granny of Diane, Wendy, Karen, Rebecca, Catherine, William and Katie and great granny of Matthew, John, Lucy, Hannah, Noah, Isaac, Joshua, Jake and Emily and dearest sister of Lily and Gwen. House private, due to current restrictions. All welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore, on Sunday evening (13th February), from 6.00pm - 8.00pm. Funeral from her home on Monday, 14th February at 1.15pm, to First Magherafelt Presbyterian Church for service at 2.00pm (numbers are restricted), followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard (where all are most welcome). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to First Magherafelt Presbyterian Church, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

GILCHRIST (nee Carland), Sylvia - 11th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (in her 84th year) dearly beloved wife of the late John, much loved mother of Keith, Leslie and the late Janet, adored granny of Ella-Rose, Craig, Amy, Rachel, Lucy, Michael and Lauren, dearest sister of Arthur and June. Service of Thanksgiving in her late home 28 Garvagh Court, Caw on Monday, 14th February at 12.00noon followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.

MACKEY (nee Lynch), Mary - 11th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Deanfield Care Home, in her 100th year, formerly of Brickfield, Creggan, beloved wife of the late Mickey, dear sister of Patrick and the late Monica, Annie, Ether, Bernie, Teresa, John, Tommy, Willie and a much loved aunt and great-aunt. Mary's remains will be removed from her brother’s home, 410 Carnhill, today (Sunday) at 6.00pm to St Eugene's Cathedral for 11o'clock Requiem Mass on Monday. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McBAY, Patrick (Paddy) - 12th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Culmore Manor Nursing Home, late of 141 Templegrove and formerly of Tutor Close, beloved husband of the late Mary (May), loving father of Jim, Patrick, Eileen, Catherine, Paul, Declan and Fiona, devoted grandfather and great-grandfather, beloved son of the late James and Catherine, loving brother of the late Mary, Eileen, Sadie, Willie, Eddie, Matt, Dympna, Kitty and Tommy, father-in-law of Rosemary, Pat, Yvonne, Deirdre, Noel and the late Hugh and Martin. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his daughter’s home, 69 Spruce Meadows, Culmore, on Tuesday, 15th February at 10.20am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

SIMPSON, Ronald Andrew (Ronnie) - 10th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (formerly of 16 Tamworth Crescent, Kilfennan in his 90th year) dearly beloved husband of the late Catherine, much loved father of Ronald, Irene, Dorothy and John, adored grandad and great-grandad. Service of Thanksgiving in D. & R. Hay & Sons Funeral Home, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ on Monday, 14th February at 2.00pm followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director (above address). Everyone is welcome to call at the Funeral Home on Monday from 9.30am till 1.30pm. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, his many friends and the entire family circle.