Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 12th February, 2022

McCARRON, John - 10th February 2022, beloved husband of the late Bridie, 11 Nicholson Gardens, Ardmore, loving father of Marie, Susan, Agnes, John, Damien, Teresa, David and Patricia, a devoted grandfather and dear brother of James, May, Adelaide and the late Paddy, Joe and Harry. John’s wake will take place in his home on Saturday from 1.00pm to 9.00pm. Funeral from his home on Sunday at 1.20pm for 2o’clock Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Please wear a mask when attending the wake and funeral. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McDAID, Patrick - 10th February 2022 - (peacefully) at home, beloved son of James and Patricia and Dear Brother of James, a much loved grandson and nephew. Funeral from his home, 63 Braehead Road today (Saturday) at 12.00pm to St Columba's Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Our Lady of the most Holy Rosary pray for us.

QUINN (nee McCrudden) (Swatragh), Julia - 11th February 2022 - beloved wife of the late Danny and loving mother of Don, Majella (Doherty), Fiona (O’Boyle) and Kevin. Dear sister of Elizabeth (Kerlin), Con, Charlie, Margaret (Carton) and the late Annie, Mary and Jimmy. Funeral from her home 27 Mullagh Court, Maghera on Sunday at 11.30am for 12.00noon Requiem Mass in Church of St. John the Baptist Granaghan via webcam at st-john-baptist-swatragh - MCN (mcnmedia.tv), interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her, sons, daughters, son in law Donal, daughter in law Joanne, Ina, grandchildren, and extended family circle. House strictly private. Immediate family only. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

WILSON, Samuel (Sam) - 10th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, 54 Ballymacilcurr Road, Maghera, dearly loved son of the late Annie Mary, also a loving cousin of Iris (Paul) and the late Audrey (Burnett) and dearest friend of the Tomb Family (Upperlands). Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP on Sunday evening, from 7-00pm - 8.00pm. Funeral Service in Maghera Presbyterian Church on Monday, 14th February at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Maghera Presbyterian Church Building Fund, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c). Fondly remembered by the entire family circle, neighbours and friends.

WRIGHT (nee McGrory), Margaret Angela - 10th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (in the tender loving care of her husband in her 71st year) much loved wife of Jim, loving mother of Deborah and the late Stephen, adored granny of Jonathan and Ryan, dearest sister of Hugh. Funeral service in her late home 237 Sperrin Park, Caw on Sunday, 13th February at 1.00pm followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. House Private. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing family circle. Peacefully sleeping free from all pain, we wouldn't awake you to suffer again