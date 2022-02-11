Derry Death Notices - Friday, 11th February, 2022

BURKE (nee Logue), Tina (Martina) - 9th February 2022 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, dear wife of Liam, and much loved mother of Kevin (Mary) and Ronan, and loving grandmother of Genevive, sister of Caroline (O'Kane) and Christopher. R. I. P., late of 4 Melody Way, Limavady, BT49 0EN. Tina will repose in her home until funeral to Christ the King Church for Requiem Mass at 10.00am on Saturday with interment in adjoining cemetery immediately after. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Viewing and visiting the home between 1pm and 11.00pm only. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Ward 50 Altnagelvin Hospital and Foyle Hospice, c/o Carmel O'Neill, Funeral Director, 644 Barnailt Rd., Claudy, Co Derry. Please exercise Covid precautions for all our communities protections. Mass can be viewed on mcntv/Christ the King, Limavady.

BURNETT (nee Wilson), Audrey - 10th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, dearly beloved wife of the late Robert, 3 Lovedale, Ballyronan, much loved mother of Margaret, loving and devoted granny of Melissa and Charlene, dearest great-grandmother of Nikita and Bella-Mae and cherished sister of Iris (Paul). House private. Family and close friends welcome at her home. Funeral from her home on Sunday at 2.30pm, for service in Saltersland Presbyterian Church at 3.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Saltersland Presbyterian Church Building Fund, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will be ever so sadly missed by her daughter, granddaughters and the entire family circle.

ELDER, Barry - 8th February 2022 - (peacefully) passed away at home, 19 Rose Park, Limavady. Loving and devoted husband of Jacqueline, father of Mark, Stephen and Lynn, step father to Rachel and Jemma, loving grandfather of Taylor and his grandchildren and great grandchildren, dear brother of Pamela, Ian and Jennifer also a dear uncle. House private between 10.30pm to 10.00am please. Funeral service in Christ Church today (Friday) at 12noon followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Christ Church and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo ind. Est. Aghanloo Road, Limavady.

IRVINE, Liam - 9th February 2022 - beloved husband of the late Maureen, loving father of Ann, Raymond, Sean, Deirdre and Brendan, father-in-law of Steve, Moia, Teresa, Red and Joanne, a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather and dear brother of Brian, Roisin, Cyril and the late Gretta, Patsy, Evelyn, Maureen, Helen and Raymond. Funeral from his home, 41 Racecourse Road, on Saturday at 10.25am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

JONES (nee Harper), Gladys - 10th February 2022 - (peacefully) passed away at Braefield Nursing Home, Connor. Much loved wife of the late Desmond, loving mother of Diane, Clifford, Barbara, Garvin, Sharon, Sandra, also a devoted grandmother and great grandmother. House private, friends and family welcome to the funeral in her late home, 219 Mount Eden, Limavady, on monday at 12noon followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery at 1.00pm. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

LAMONT (nee Brown), Winifred June (Winnie) - 10th February 2022 - (peacefully) at her home, 7 Loughill, Tobermore, dearly loved and devoted wife of Tommy, much loved mother of Shirley, Lorraine and Karen, loving mother-in-law of Joe, Des and Martin, much adored granny of Michael, Matthew, Mark, Nicole, Zara, Alex and Sam, great granny of Freddie, and dearest sister of Jean, Ivan and the late Irene.

House private. Funeral from her home on Saturday at 1.30pm, to St. Lurach's Parish Church, Maghera, for service at 2:00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Lurach's Parish Church, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

McALORUM (née McManus), Marianne - 9th February 2022 - Rosseden Drive, Limavady, beloved wife of John Joseph, loving mother of Sean, Terry, Marguerite and Michaeline, dear mother-in-law of Sinead, Briedge, Frankie and Phil and much loved grandmother of Michael, Terrieane, Conor, Kurtis, Daniel and Georgia. Funeral private for family only. House private please. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

NUTT, William Herbert (Willy) - 9th February 2022 - (peacefully) passed away at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 343 Clooney Road, Limavady. Much loved husband of the late Bea, loving father of Roy, dear father in law of Kerry, devoted grandfather of Jamison, Indie, and Rebecca, dear brother of Sam. House private, close friends and family only please. Funeral service in Christ Church on Saturday at 2.00pm followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Dementia NI and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est., Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

O'KANE, Seamus - 10th February 2022 - (peacefully) at home, late of 58a Kilhoyle Road, Drumsurn, Co Derry. Loving son of Isobel and the late Tommy R.I.P. Beloved husband of Margaret (née McKillop) and loving father of Grainne (Pedley) and Tomás, devoted grandfather of Sé and father in law of Craig and Anna, dear brother of Kieran, Roisin, Damien, Pascal and Martina, a very much loved brother-in-law, nephew and cousin. Reposing at his late residence sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake is for family and friends. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Funeral from his late residence on Saturday leaving at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Peter’s Hall Drumsurn,

Interment immediately afterwards in the St Matthew’s Church cemetery. Family Flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors, Dungiven. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all her loving family and the wider family circle. Saint Padre Pio pray for him.