Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 9th February, 2022

BLAIR, James (Jim) - 6th February 2022 - passed away at his home, 94 Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Much loved son of the late George and Margaret, dear brother of Norman, Anna, Matt, Willie and Leslie, dear partner of Linda, also a uncle and great uncle. Funeral leaving his late home on Thursday at 1.30pm for service in Magilligan Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Donations if desired and cheques payable to Magilligan Presbyterian Church and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind. Est, Aghanloo Road. Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

CONVERY, Tom (Tommy) - 8th February 2022 - (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family, Greencastle, Co Donegal (formerly Tamney Crescent, Maghera), beloved husband of Linda and devoted father of Alex. Loving brother of Jennifer Scharf, Seamus, Matt, Gerard F, Sean and the late Brendan and much loved son of the late Matt and Annie. Reposing in J A Gormley’s Funeral Home. Visitors welcome today (Wednesday) from 6.30pm - 9.00pm (Social distancing restriction apply). Funeral cortege from J A Gormley’s Funeral Home on Thursday at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church Glen. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-maghera. Requiem Mass numbers will be limited within the Church in line with social distancing restrictions. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o J A Gormley Funeral Directors. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, son, brothers, sister, brothers in law Fred, Dennis, Mark and Andrew, sisters in law Casilda and Ann, nephews, nieces and family circle.

KENNEDY (nee Cole), Mary Evelyn (Evva) - 7th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, (surrounded by her loving family in her 94th year) dearly beloved wife of the late Robert Kennedy, much loved mother of William, Anne, Evelyn, Wallace and Lesley, loving mother-in-law, devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, dearest sister of Leslie, Margaret, Vera, Robert, Eila and Scott. Funeral leaving her late home 21, Rosemary Road, Ardground on Thursday, 10th February at 12.45pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Cumber Presbyterian Church 1.30pm burial afterwards in Upper Cumber Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Cumber Presbyterian Church c/o Mr Alistair Sterritt, 46 Edenreagh Road, Eglinton, BT47 3NQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.

LAVERTY (nee McQuaide), Bridie - 7th February 2022 - formerly Sandy Braes Magherafelt, beloved wife of the late Edward and loving mother of Rosemary (Shivers), Annie (Nelson), Bernie (Laverty) and Martina (Cudden), dear sister of Matthew, Thomas and the late John, Pat and Francis. Funeral from her daughter Rosemary's home, 29 Ashbourne, Castledawson on Thursday, 10th February at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Joseph Ballyscullion, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her daughters, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House strictly private. Immediate family only. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

O’KANE (Maghera), Rosemary (Rosie) - 7th February 2022 - late of 11 Glenview, beloved sister of Paddy Joe, John and the late Bridget Moran. Removal from McCusker Bros Funeral Home, Garden Street today (Wednesday) at 6.00pm (viewing from 4.00pm) arriving Church of St. Patrick Glen at 6.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 1.00pm via webcam at st-patricks-church-maghera - MCN (mcnmedia.tv), interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her brothers, nephews, nieces, grand nephew and nieces and extended family circle. House strictly private. Immediate family only. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.