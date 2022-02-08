Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 8th February, 2022

BATEMAN, George Edward James - 5th February 2022 - at home, 5 Roe Gardens, beloved husband of the late Rene, a loving father of Nicola and a devoted grandfather of Ellen and Lily. Funeral Service in his home at 1.00pm on Wednesday, 9th February followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if wished to a charity of your own choice. House and funeral strictly private for family and close friends. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things, love never ends.

DAVIDSON (nee Kerr/Carr), Jean - 7th February 2022 - (peacefully) at her daughters home 25 Brookhill, Culmore Road, Derry. Beloved wife of the Late John, loving mother of Dermot, Grainne, Sean, and the late Colm, much-loved grandmother of Elaine, Diarmuid, Connor, Aisling, Ryan, Enya, Eadaoin, Sean, Patrick, Darragh and Freja, great grandmother, mother-in -law and Sister of Anna. Jean will be reposing at her family home, 25 Helen Street from 11.00am today (Tuesday). Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.20am to St Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her family and everyone that knew her. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our lady of knock pray for her.

KENNEDY (nee Gamble), Kathleen - 5th February 2022 - (suddenly) at her home, 16 Mullagh Court, Maghera, dearly beloved wife of the late Harry, much loved mother of Norma, Amanda and David, loving mother-in-law of William, John and Fiona, devoted granny Kate of Stephanie, Myles, Louisa, Jonathan, Victoria and Andrew, great granny Kate of Henry, Daisy, Lucas, George and Penny and dearest sister of Jean, Mary and the late Ernie. House strictly private. Funeral from her daughter Norma's home, 49 Station Road, Maghera on Wednesday at 1.30pm to St. Lurach's Parish Church for service at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Royal British Legion, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

KENNEDY (nee Cole), Mary Evelyn (Evva) - 7th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family in her 94th year) dearly beloved wife of the late Robert Kennedy, much loved mother of William, Anne, Evelyn, Wallace and Lesley, loving mother-in-law, devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. dearest sister of Leslie, Margaret, Vera, Robert, Eila and Scott. Funeral leaving her late home 21, Rosemary Road, Ardground on Thursday, 10th February at 12.45pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Cumber Presbyterian Church 1.30pm burial afterwards in Upper Cumber Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Cumber Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Yvonne McCombe, 242, Sallowilly Road, Killaloo, Co. Derry BT47 3SZ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle

McCLELLAND, Gerald (Gerry) - 6th February 2022 - (peacefully) passed away, much loved husband of the late Maureen, loving father of Deborah, Richard, Dean, Darren, dear father in law of Norman, Sharon, Vicky and Sarah, also a devoted Grandfather and Great grandfather, dear brother of Eileen, Brenda and the late Adeline and Dora, also dear friend of Betty. Funeral from his son Dean's home 28 Petrie Place, Limavady on Wednesday at 2.30pm for service in Christ Church at 3.00pm followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. (Close friends and family welcome at Dean and Vicky's home) Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Air Ambulance NI And forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

McKENNA, Oliver - 7th February 2022 - (peacefully) at his home, 33 Belvoir Park, Culmore, (formerly of Gormanston, Co. Meath), beloved husband of Stella, loving father of Caroline and Kieran, a devoted grandfather, dear and loving son of the late Rose and Kevin and brother of Ena, Mary, Rosaleen, Francis, Ann, Rita, Monica and the late Kevin and Michael. Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday at 10.20am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. House private please from 11.00pm to 11.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

SMITH, Hugh and Declan - 5th February 2022 - beloved husband of Pat, 23 Capall Court, loving father of Hugh Connor, Clare-Marie and the late Dermott and Declan, much loved grandfather of Shea, Ava, Kadie, Declan, Sean, Eoghan, Mark and Jennifer, and also his son Declan R.I.P.: 4th February 2022, beloved father of Declan and Sean. House strictly private please. Funeral from their home on Wednesday at 1.25pm for 2o’clock Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on their souls.