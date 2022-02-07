Search

07 Feb 2022

Derry Death Notices - Monday, 7th February, 2022

07 Feb 2022 7:00 AM

CALDER, Nora Kathleen - 5th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Ulster Hospital. Much loved wife of the late Robert, Dear mother of the late Stella and devoted grandmother of Andrew. Funeral service in Christ Church Limavady on Wednesday at 11.30am followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

 

CASKEY, William John (Billy) - 5th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital,  dearly loved husband of Prudy, 21 Magherafelt Road, Tobermore, much loved father of Laurence and the late Mark, a dear father-in-law of Nadine, beloved papa of Catherine and her husband David and dearest brother of Phylis and the late Jean and Elizabeth. House private, due to current restrictions. Funeral from the family home on Tuesday at 1.30pm, to Kilcronaghan Parish Church for service at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to ICU, Antrim Area Hospital, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Will be very sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, family and family circle.

 

WILSON, Edith Winifred - 3rd February 2022 - (peacefully) at Cornfield Care Home, Limavady (formerly of Flat 21, Roe Fold, Limavady in her 92nd year) much loved wife of the late Jim, loving mother of the late David, loving mother-in-law of Lynne, adored grandma of Siobhan and Kelly, dearest sister of Patricia. Everyone is welcome to call at the Funeral Home and pay their respect to Edith today (Monday) from 11.00am till 3.00pm. Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Bovevagh Presbyterian Church, on Tuesday at 12.00noon burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her entire family circle. The Lords my Shepherd.

