Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 6th February, 2022

ADAMS, (nee McMahon), Patsy - 5th February 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Maureen, James, Billy, Michelle, Louise and the late Marie, a dear and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home, 66 Liscloon Drive, tomorrow (Monday) at 10.10am. To Our Lady Of Lourdes Church Steelstown for Requiem Mass at 10.45am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if wished to Dementia Society, Sevenoaks Fold, Derry, BT47 6AL. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

BROWN, William (Willie) - 4th February 2022 - (suddenly) at his home: 11 Rossmore Place, Limavady. Beloved husband of the late Anna R.I.P., loving father of Rona, Sharon, Declan, Eamon, Martin, and Diane, much loved grandfather and great-grandfather, dear brother of Lawrence, Jimmy, Evelyn, Sadie and the late Dorothy. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral family and friends only. Funeral will leave from his home on Monday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11.15am in Christ the King Church Limavady followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to: Alzheimer's Society, Sevenoaks Fold Sevenoaks, Derry BT47 6AL. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

CALDER, Nora Kathleen - 5th February 2022 - (peacefully) passed away at Ulster Hospital, much loved wife of the late Robert, dear mother of the late Stella and devoted grandmother of Andrew. Funeral service in Christ Church, Limavady on Tuesday at 11.30am followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

HAMILTON KELLY, Tracey - 5th February 2022 - (suddenly) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Kevin, 32 Farland Way, Hazelbank, loving daughter of Patrick and Lorraine, dear sister of Patrick and Stephanie, much loved aunt of Grace, Emma-Jayne and Padraig, Amelia and Kate. Funeral from her home on Tuesday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

HARGAN, Margaret - 5th February 2022 - beloved daughter of the late James and Mary-Rose, 4 Carlin Terrace, Waterside, loving sister of Pat, Jim, Una, Majella and the late Celine and a much loved aunt and great-aunt. Funeral from her home on Tuesday at 11o'clock for 11.30am Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery Ardmore. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

IRWIN, Paul - 31st January 2022 - (suddenly) at his home, Carvoeiro, Portugal, late of Lisnarea Avenue, Kingsfort, beloved husband of Christine, loving father of Laura and Kellie, father-in-law of Declan and Ryan, devoted grandfather of Ollie and Aodha and dear brother of Mark. Deeply regretted by his nieces and nephews and all the family circle. Funeral from his home, 84 Oakbridge Park, on Monday at 11.30 am for 12noon Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Northlands Centre, Shepherd’s Way, Waterside, Derry, BT47 5GW as this charity was close to Paul’s heart. God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change to things I can and the wisdom to know the difference.

KENNEDY (nee Gamble), Kathleen - 5th February 2022 - (suddenly) at her home, 16 Mullagh Court, Maghera, dearly beloved wife of the late Harry, much loved mother of Norma, Amanda and David, loving mother-in-law of William, John and Fiona, devoted granny Kate of Stephanie, Myles, Louisa, Jonathan, Victoria and Andrew, great granny Kate of Henry, Daisy, Lucas, George and Penny and dearest sister of Jean, Mary and the late Ernie. House strictly private. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Royal British Legion, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

KITSON, Matilda (Tillie) - 4th February 2022 - (peacefully) at home, 43 Prehen Park, beloved sister of Katie and a loving aunt. Funeral Service in Adair and Neely Funeral Home 10-12 Foyle Road today (Sunday) at 1.00pm followed by burial in Dunnalong Parish Church Burying Ground. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if wished, to All Saints Clooney c/o The Parish Office, Glendermott Road.

O’CONNOR (nee Gormley), Bernadette (Bernie) - 5th February 2022 - (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family, late of 17 Muldonagh Cottages, Foreglen, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Josie R.I.P., loving mother of Etta, Martin, Cathy, Paula, Cornelius and Joseph, dear sister of Rosemary, Kevin, Vera, Margaret and the late John, Pat, Tommy, Annie, Philomena and Cornelius R.I.P., a much loved grandmother, great grandmother and mother in law. Reposing at her late residence. Funeral from her late residence on Monday, 7th February, leaving at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Peter & St Paul’s Church, Foreglen, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed via https://www.facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors/. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for her.

SCOTT (nee Craig), Annie Georgina (Nan) - 13th January 2022 - in Rainham, Kent, England, beloved wife of Walter, formerly of Dunlade and Killylane, Eglinton, loving mother of Kathleen, Charlie, Georgina, Sophia, John, Tony, Maureen and Louise, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of John and the late Maureen, Vincent, Eileen, Jim, Philomena and Bernadette. Family & friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s funeral home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Tuesday evening from 6.00pm - 8.00pm. Requiem will be celebrated in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale on Wednesday, 9th February, 2022 at 10o’clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live on the Church webcam. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

WILSON, Edith Winifred - 3rd February 2022 - (peacefully) at Cornfield Care Home, Limavady (formerly of Flat 21, Roe Fold, Limavady in her 92nd year) much loved wife of the late Jim, loving mother of the late David, loving mother-in-law of Lynne, adored grandma of Siobhan and Kelly, dearest sister of Patricia Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Bovevagh Presbyterian Church, on Tuesday, 8th February at 12.00noon burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her entire family circle. The Lords my Shepherd.