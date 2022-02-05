Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 5th January, 2022

BROWN, William (Willie) - 4th February 2022 - (suddenly) at his home: 11 Rossmore Place, Limavady. Beloved husband of the late Anna R.I.P. Loving father of Rona, Sharon, Declan, Eamon, Martin, and Diane, a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Dear brother of Lawrence, Jimmy, Evelyn, Sadie and the late Dorothy. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral family and friends only. His funeral will leave from his home on Monday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11.15am in Christ the King Church Limavady followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to: Alzheimer's Society, Sevenoaks Fold Sevenoaks, Derry BT47 6AL. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

CRILLY (Tonagh, Draperstown), Joseph (Joe) - 3rd February 2022 - (peacefully) in Brooklands Private Nursing Home, surrounded by his family, dearly loved son of the late Rose and Michael and loving bother of Michael (Mickey) and the late Mary and Rose (Conville). Loving uncle of nephews Mickey Conville and John Conville and nieces Michelle (Duffy), Leona (Campbell), Aileen (McKee), Catriona (Hull) and Rosey (Cowdry). Funeral on Sunday, 6th February, at 12.30pm from his late residence 47 Sixtowns Road, Draperstown for 1.00pm Requiem mass in St Columba's Church, Straw, Draperstown. Interment immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by his loving brother, nephews, nieces and great-nephews and nieces and wider family circle. On his soul sweet Jesus have Mercy.

DOHERTY (nee Logue), Monica - 4th February 2022 - (peacefully) at home, surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late Don, 73 Marlborough Street, devoted mother of Sinead and Ciara, loving mother-in-law of Tony, Tony and the late Joe, much loved granny of Daimhín, Adam, Dáire, Aoife and Séan and dear sister of Noel, Pat, Majella, Stephen and the late Dolores, Hugh and Ciaran. Her remains will be removed from her home on Sunday evening at 6.00pm to St Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass there on Monday at 11o’clock. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Please adhere to Covid-19 guidelines when attending the wake and funeral please. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

EELES, Torron - 4th February 2022 - (peacefully) at his daughters home, 6 Sheascan View, Foreglen, Dungiven, Co Derry, beloved son of Gerry and the late Ron, loving father of Lorron Rogers and Torron, much loved grandfather of Jason, Alissa, Josh and Jaxon, dear brother of Lyndsey and Sherron. Reposing at McLaughlin Funeral Home 414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven BT47 4NQ, viewing Sunday, 6th February from 2.00pm to 4.00pm. Funeral Service in the funeral home on Monday at 12noon, followed by a private cremation at Lakelands Cremitorium Cavan. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family.

GALLAGHER, John Joe - 3rd February 2022 - beloved son of Johnny and the late Bridget, Lettershandoney, loving brother of Martin, Margaret-Ann and Michael and a much loved uncle and godfather. Funeral from his brother’s home, 13 Lettershandoney, on Sunday at 9.30am for 10o’clock funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Tamnaherin. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

KELLY (nee Hume), Valerie - 3rd February 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Seamus, 48 Grainan Drive, Belmont, loving mother of Geraldine, Jim, Brian and Mark, a much loved mother-in-law, devoted grandmother of Sean, Steven, Luke, Cain, Grace, James, Laura, Robert and Senán, great-grandmother of Séa and Aoibe and a very dear sister. Funeral from her home on Sunday at 1.30pm for 2o’clock Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn. Interment afterwards in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Muff. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

KITSON, Matilda (Tillie) - 4th February 2022, (peacefully) at home, 43 Prehen Park, beloved sister of Katie and a loving aunt. Funeral Service in Adair and Neely Funeral Home on Sunday, 6th February at 1.00pm followed by burial in Dunnalong Parish Church Burying Ground. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if wished, to All Saints Clooney c/o The Parish Office, Glendermott Road. The Lord is my Shepherd.

O'HARA, Dermot - 4th February 2022 - (peacefully) at the Foyle Hospice, formerly of 13 Benevenagh Drive, Limavady, husband of Carmel, loving father of Shane, Vera, Siobhan, Rory, Kerry and Paula, devoted grandfather of Finbar, Eoghan, Shauna, Cathal, Eamon, Eva and Jacob and a much loved father-in-law and brother. Funeral from his home on Sunday at 10.10am for 10.30am funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the Church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

O'KANE, Patricia - 16th January, 2022 - (peacefully) at Convent of Sisters of Nazareth, E. Finchley, London, Sr. Felicity (Patricia), beloved daughter of the late William P. and Evelyn O'Kane and loving sister of Marie, Anne, Kevin, Desmond, Annette and the late John. Mass will be celebrated at 11.00am on Monday, 7th February at the convent, followed by interment in St Pancras Cemetery, E. Finchley. Dearly loved and will be missed by her family.

STEVENSON (nee Dinsmore), Margaret Sylvia - 4th February 2022 - (peacefully) at home, beloved wife of Roy and a loving sister of Sandra, Gloria and Donna, also a dear aunt to her nephews and nieces. Funeral and wake strictly private. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle.

WRIGHT, WIlliam (Will) - 31st January 2022 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, 17 Ballyriff Road, Magherafelt, dearly loved son of Florence and the late Norman, much loved brother of Robert, Barbara, Bev, Warren and Gwynneth and also a loving brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. House strictly private. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP this evening (Saturday)from 7.00pm - 8.30pm. Funeral Service in Saltersland Presbyterian Church on Sunday, 6th February 6 at 3.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Dorcas Ministries International, payable to Garvin's Funeral Service (Donations A/c). Deeply regretted by his family and the entire family circle.