Derry Death Notices - Friday, 4th February, 2022

BAKER, Mary (nee Powton) - 2nd February 2022 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, following a short illness, 42 Anderson Crescent. Loving mother of Dale, dearly loved mother-in-law of Orlagh, devoted grandmother of beloved Clodagh and Faolan. A private cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, in lieu of flowers to Foyle Hospice. Mary will be sadly missed by her entire family circle and friends.

MARTIN, Margaret Ellen (Madge) - 2nd February 2022 - (peacefully) at Brooklands Nursing Home, Magherafelt, formerly of Upperlands and Claudy. A dearly beloved wife of the late Canon John Martin. A loving mother of Murray and mother-in-law of Louise, sister of Mabel, Jimmy, Paul and the late Clive and Isobel, a devoted Nana of Alex and Patrick. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, 5th February at 12noon in Cumber Upper Parish Church followed by burial in Upper Cumber Cemetery. Donations if Wished to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry BT48 8JE or Dementia NI, Unit 47 North City Business Park, 2 Duncairn Gardens, Belfast BT15 2GG. Will be sadly missed by her entire Family Circle and Friends.

ROBINSON (née Armstrong), Anita - 1st February 2022 - beloved wife of the late Trevor, loving mother of Sarah-Elizabeth and dear sister of Ted and the late Dympna, Joe and Brendan. House private please. Friends and family are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU, on Friday evening from 6.00-9.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Eugene’s Cathedral on Saturday at 11.00am. A private cremation will take place at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the NI Chest, Heart & Stroke Association, 21 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT2 7HB. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

SIMPSON (nee Watt), Sylvia Joan - 3rd February 2022 - (peacefully) at her home 34, Duncastle Park, Newbuildings (surrounded by her loving family) much loved wife of Robert (Bobby) devoted mum of Sharon and Trevor, loving mother-in-law of Lesley-Ann, adored granny of Dylan and Nicola, precious sister of Caroline, Amanda and Valerie. Service of Thanksgiving in her late home on Saturday 5th February at 1.30pm followed by burial in Mountcastle Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry. BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. The Lords my Shepherd.

TOLAND, Danny - 2nd February 2022 peacefully at his home, 3 Lone Moor Gardens, beloved partner of Martina, loving brother of Margaret, Kathleen, Elizabeth, Eugene, Paul and the late Jimmy, Michael, Anne, Gerald and Patrick. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the wider family circle, Derry, England and America. Funeral leaving his home on Saturday at 10.20am to St. Columba's Church Longtower for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

WRIGHT, William (Will) - 31st January 2022 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, 17 Ballyriff Road, Magherafelt, dearly loved son of Florence and the late Norman, much loved brother of Robert, Barbara, Bev, Warren and Gwynneth and also a loving brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. House strictly private. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP on Saturday evening from 7.00pm-8.30pm. Funeral service in Saltersland Presbyterian Church on Sunday, 6th February at 3.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Deeply regretted by his family and the entire family circle.