Search

04 Feb 2022

Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 2nd February, 2022

Obituaries

Death notices, Saturday evening, May 5th

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Feb 2022 7:00 AM

EDWARDS (nee Miles), Christine Margaret - 1st February 2022 - (peacefully) at home, 28 Sperrin Park, Nelson Drive, loving mother of Shanta, Darryn, Zarah, Clare, Lisa and Anthony, devoted grandmother and great grandmother. A Funeral Service will take place on Friday, 4th February at her late home at 11.00am followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. Family Flowers only please, donations if wished in lieu of flowers to Marie Curie Cancer Care C/O Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Christine will be sadly missed by her entire family circle and friends.

McCAFFERTY (nee Hutton), Dolores - 1st February 2022 - (peacefully) at Edgewater Care Home, (late of 76 Glen Road), beloved wife of the late Niall (ex-Principal, St. Joseph's School), loving mother of Fr. Paul, David, Peter and Maria, devoted grandmother of Louise and Michael, dear mother-in-law of Siobhan and Simon. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Eugene's Cathedral on Thursday at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. House strictly private. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her. St. Theresa of Lisieux pray for her.

WATTERSON, Edward (Eddie) - 31st January 2022 - (suddenly) at Antrim Area Hospital (after a short illness), dearly loved husband of Ruth and the late Joan, 15 Ash Drive, Maghera, much loved daddy of David, Tracey, Jasmine and Karla, a loving step-father of Jolene and Gary, a dear father-in-law of Louise, Richard and Mervyn, a devoted grandfather of Joanna, Olivia, Harry, Jake, Chloe, Matthew, Josh and Bobby, beloved son of Eddie and Josie, dearest brother of Adele, Josephine, Nigel, Stephen and Ruth and a dear son-in-law of Margaret (Milligan). House private. Funeral from his home today (Wednesday) at 1.15pm to St. Lurach's Parish Church, Maghera for service at 1.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

WRIGHT, William George (Will) - 31st January 2022 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, 17 Ballyriff Road, Magherafelt, dearly loved son of Florence and the late Norman, much loved brother of Robert, Barbara, Beverly, Warren and Gwyneth and also a loving brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. House strictly private. Funeral arrangements later. Deeply regretted by his family and the entire family circle.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media