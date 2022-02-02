Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 2nd February, 2022

EDWARDS (nee Miles), Christine Margaret - 1st February 2022 - (peacefully) at home, 28 Sperrin Park, Nelson Drive, loving mother of Shanta, Darryn, Zarah, Clare, Lisa and Anthony, devoted grandmother and great grandmother. A Funeral Service will take place on Friday, 4th February at her late home at 11.00am followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. Family Flowers only please, donations if wished in lieu of flowers to Marie Curie Cancer Care C/O Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Christine will be sadly missed by her entire family circle and friends.

McCAFFERTY (nee Hutton), Dolores - 1st February 2022 - (peacefully) at Edgewater Care Home, (late of 76 Glen Road), beloved wife of the late Niall (ex-Principal, St. Joseph's School), loving mother of Fr. Paul, David, Peter and Maria, devoted grandmother of Louise and Michael, dear mother-in-law of Siobhan and Simon. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Eugene's Cathedral on Thursday at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. House strictly private. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her. St. Theresa of Lisieux pray for her.

WATTERSON, Edward (Eddie) - 31st January 2022 - (suddenly) at Antrim Area Hospital (after a short illness), dearly loved husband of Ruth and the late Joan, 15 Ash Drive, Maghera, much loved daddy of David, Tracey, Jasmine and Karla, a loving step-father of Jolene and Gary, a dear father-in-law of Louise, Richard and Mervyn, a devoted grandfather of Joanna, Olivia, Harry, Jake, Chloe, Matthew, Josh and Bobby, beloved son of Eddie and Josie, dearest brother of Adele, Josephine, Nigel, Stephen and Ruth and a dear son-in-law of Margaret (Milligan). House private. Funeral from his home today (Wednesday) at 1.15pm to St. Lurach's Parish Church, Maghera for service at 1.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

WRIGHT, William George (Will) - 31st January 2022 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, 17 Ballyriff Road, Magherafelt, dearly loved son of Florence and the late Norman, much loved brother of Robert, Barbara, Beverly, Warren and Gwyneth and also a loving brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. House strictly private. Funeral arrangements later. Deeply regretted by his family and the entire family circle.