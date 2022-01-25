Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 25th January, 2022

DEENEY (nee Hogan), Teresa - 23rd January 2022 - (peacefully) at her late home, late of 21 Marlborough Terrace and formerly of 17 Laburnam Terrace, beloved wife of the late Seamus, devoted mother of Donal, Deirdre, Moira, Kevin, Kathleen, Briege, Siobhán and the late Baby James, Anne, Dermot and granddaughter Deirdre. Loving grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother to all of her grandchildren. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Teresa's remains are now reposing at her late residence, 21 Marlborough Terrace. Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday, 26th January at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. Eugene's Cathedral. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. House strictly private from 10.00pm till 10.00am. Teresa's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link: http://www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html St. Padre Pio Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Fatima Intercede For Her.

DOHERTY (née Doherty), Mary Kathleen (Kitty) - 24th January 2022 - at her home, 10 Ramore Gardens, beloved wife of the late John, partner of Ian, loving mother of Mary, John, Sally, Eileen, Catherine, and the late baby Seamus and Sinead, dear sister of Eddie and the late John, devoted grandmother of Peter, Gavin, John, Gemma, John-Paul, Samantha, Chanelle, Jason, Jaida, Seamus, Jordan, Corey, and Zach, a great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday, 26th January at 9.20am to St. Mary's Church Creggan for Requiem mass at 10.00am Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

GALLAGHER, William (Liam) - 24th January 2022 - (peacefully) at his late home, 40 Lislane Drive, beloved husband of Kathleen. Devoted father of Katrina, Marie, Teresa, Patrick, Martina, Leona, Seana and Sinead. Loving grandfather and great-grandfather to all of his grandchildren. Dearest son of the late John and Kitty Gallagher of Eglinton Place. A much loved father-in-law. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Liam's remains will repose at his late residence, 40 Lislane Drive. Funeral leaving from there on Thursday, 27th January at 09.20am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Creggan. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. House strictly private from 11.00pm till 11.00am. Liam's funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: https://www.churchservices.tv/creggan Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Foyle Hospice c/o the immediate family or Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. St. Padre Pio Pray For Him. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Him.

McGAVIGAN, Danny - 23rd January 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Mary, 30 Temple Road, Strathfoyle, loving father of Paul, Darren, Sean and Leona, much loved grandfather of Paul and dear brother of Sadie and the late William, Patrick, Annie, Bridie, Kathleen, Eileen, Ruby and Annie. Funeral from his home on Wednesday at 12.30pm for 1o’clock Requiem Mass in St Oliver Plunkett’’s Church, Strathfoyle. Interment afterwards in the Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Macmillan Cancer Care, 5A Sterling House, 478 Castlereagh Road, Belfast, BT5 6BQ. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Sr. Claire intercede for him.

McKINNEY, Jason - 23rd January 2022 - beloved husband of Tracey, 12 Rosseden Drive, Limavady, devoted father of Corey and Morgan, much loved grandfather of Orlagh, Farah, Olivia, Carragh and Kate, father-in-law of Joe and Katherine, cherished son of Margaret and Willie, dear brother of Tracy and brother-in-law of Shane, Willie, Barry and the late Ricky. Funeral from his home on Tomorrow (Wednesday) at 11o’clock for 11.30am Requiem Mass in Christ The King Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

WIGHAM (née Canning), Sophia - 22nd January 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Leonard, 4 Grovemount Court, Altnagelvin and formerly of Glenvar, Co Donegal, loving mother of Paul, mother-in-law of Carol, much loved grandmother of Joseph, Patrick, Maeve, Eimer and Cian and dear sister of Sheila, Nora, Kathleen, John, Vera and the late Madge, James, Philomena and Mary. House private please. Funeral from her home on Tuesday at 11.30am for 12o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. A private cremation will take place at a later date in Lakelands Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 25), C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6AL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

YOUNG, Dougie - 23rd January 2022 - (peacefully) at The Mater Hospital, Belfast, surrounded by his loving family, Dougie, 115 Moneymore Road, Magherafelt, dearly beloved husband of Hazel, much loved and devoted father of Alan and Robyn, dear father-in-law of Dawn, loving grandfather of Eloise and Rosie, dearest son-in-law of Jim and Ray (Henry) and cherished brother of Wilfie and his wife Jeanette and Christopher and his wife Iris. House strictly private. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP on Wednesday evening from 7.00pm-8.30pm. A Service of Thanksgiving will take place in First Magherafelt Presbyterian Church on Thursday, 27th January at 3.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard (where all are welcome). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Macmillan Nursing, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c). Always loved and remembered by his wife, children and the entire family circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd”