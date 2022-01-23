Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 23rd January, 2022

DONAGHEY, Michael - 21st January 2022 - (peacefully) at Edenballymore Care Home (formerly of Dawros Gardens), beloved husband of the late Jean, dear son of the late Michael and Margaret, loving brother of May, Kathleen, Fred and the late Margaret, Ned and Bernard. Funeral Mass on Sunday in St. Mary's Church, Creggan at 9.00am. Interment afterwards in The City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

Donnelly (née Walsh), Rosalind (Ros) - 21st January 2022 - late of 11 Cahore Road, Draperstown and formerly of Old Street, Islington, London. Beloved wife of Phelim and much loved mother of Christopher (O’Connor), Joe, Maoilíosa, Aimee, Feidhlim Óg & Lauren. Beloved daughter of Eileen and the late John Walsh. Sister of Jenny and the late David, and Caroline. Funeral leaving her home tomorrow (Monday) at 10.30am for Mass in St Columba`s Church, Straw, at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, mother, and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. House will be private on Monday.

LOGUE, Andrew (Andy) - 21st January 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin hospital, surrounded by all of his loving family, late of 23a Bloomfield Park. Beloved husband of the late Anne-Marie. Devoted father of Andrew, Andrea and the late Patrick. A much loved stepfather of Charmaine, Natasha, Patrice and Carolanne. Loving grandfather to all his grandchildren. Precious son of Bernadette and the late Paddy. A dear brother to all his brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Andy's remains will be reposing at his daughter Andrea's residence, 7 Clon Dara. Funeral leaving from there on Monday, 24th January at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in the Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Trench Road. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Ardmore Cemetery. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Andy's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link:

http://www.youtube.com/watersideparish. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Foyle Hospice c/o the immediate family or Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Park, Derry, BT48 0LZ. St. Padre Pio Pray For Him. Our Lady Of Knock Intercede For Him.

MALONE, Thomas (Tommy) - 21st January 2022 - (peacefully) at Owenmór Care Home, beloved husband of Kathleen, 224 Tamnaherin Road, Cross, loving father of Paul, Peter and Sean, much loved grandad of Adam and Michael, father-in-law of Margaret and Clare, cherished son of the late Patrick and Annie and dear brother of Patrick and Peter. Funeral from his home on Monday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Tamnaherin. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. St Padre Pio pray for him. St Martin intercede for him. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary put your arms around him.

McELHINNEY, Jean - 22nd January 2022 - (suddenly) 12 Oak Park Draperstown, wife of the late Tony, missed by her daughters Donna, Patricia, Elizabeth, her sons Dominic (USA), Martin, Patrick and Raymond, her brothers John and Peter and sister Mary (RIP), her grandchildren and wider family circle. Funeral arrangements to follow.

McMENAMIN (nee Gormley), Margaret (Peggy) - 20th January 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 36 Kilgort Road, Craigbane, Claudy, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Michael R.I.P and devoted mother of Pat, Helen (O’Hagan), George, Kay (Lynch), Margaret (McGarvey), Michael, John, and Clare (Kelly), a loving grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral from her son John’s residence 40 Kilgort Road today (Sunday) leaving at 12.15pm for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church Craigbane, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be lived streamed via the following link: https://www.facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors/ Family home private from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Alzheimer’s Society c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family and the entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus Pray for her.