Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 20th January, 2022

BOYLE, Daniel (Danny) - 18th January 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of Ashfield Terrace, Creggan Road, beloved son of the late Daniel and Rebecca, loving brother of the late Lily, Frankie and Ann-Marie. Removal leaving Bradley and McLaughlin’s Funeral Home today (Thursday) at 6.45pm to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Anyone wishing to pay their respects to Danny can do so at Bradley & McLaughlin's Funeral Home from 4.00pm today (Thursday) until removal to St. Eugene's Cathedral. Please adhere to current Covid-19 guidelines and regulations. Scared Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.



BRADLEY (nee McCrudden), Bridie - 19th January 2022 - (peacefully) at the Foyle Hospice, late of 52 Slievemore Park, beloved wife of the late Joe. Devoted mother of Martin, Joseph, Ciaran, Gavin, Joanne, Tanya and the late Annemarie. Dearest mother-in-law of Marie, Alana, Denise, Leanne, Davy and Decky. Loving grandmother and great-grandmother to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A much loved sister of Eileen, Stevie, Willie, Anne and the late Charlie, Marie and Jimmy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Bridie's remains are reposing at her late family home, 52 Slievemore Park. Funeral leaving from there on Friday, 21st January at 11.50am for 12.30pm Requiem Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Bridie's funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: https://www.churchservices.tv/galliagh. St. Joseph Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Fatima Intercede for Her.

CURRY, William John (Wilson) - 19th January 2022 - (peacefully) at Edenvale Nursing Home, Limavady (formerly of Thackery Place, Limavady in his 92nd year, ex RAF DFC) much loved son of the late David and Annie, loving brother of Ruth and the late Sidney and Patricia, a dear brother-in-law of the late Tommy, dearest uncle and great uncle. Funeral Service will be held at the graveside of Drumachose Presbyterian Church on Friday, 21st January at 2.00pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to McMillan Nurses Cancer Support c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted by his entire family circle.

FISHER (née Geach), Hilda - 19th January 2022 - (peacefully) at her late home, surrounded by her loving family, late of 17 Broadway, Creggan. Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Devoted mother of Hilda and Pat. Loving granny and great-granny to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Hilda's remains will be reposing at her late family home, 17 Broadway, Creggan. Funeral leaving from there on Friday, 21st January at 09.30am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Creggan. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Hilda's funeral requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: https://www.churchservices.tv/creggan. St. Bernadette Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede for Her.

RUSH, Tony - 19th January 2022 - at his home, 26 Dove Gardens. Beloved Husband of the late Margaret, loving father of Teresa, Marie, Jacqueline, Catherine and the late Majella. A much loved grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral from his home, on Friday at 10.20am to St Columba’s Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link : http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our lady of knock pray for him.

WILLIAMSON, William (Billy) - 18th January 2022 - (suddenly) at his home 68, Bonds Street, Waterside in his 78th year, much loved son of the late Lizzie and David, loving brother of John, dear brother-in-law of Diana, dearest uncle and great-uncle. Funeral leaving his cousin Samuel's home 17, Osprey Drive, Altnagelvin, on Saturday, 22nd January at 11.30am followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in All Saints' Clooney Parish Church at 12.00noon burial afterwards in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only donations to All Saints' Parish Church (Cheques made payable to Clooney Parish Select Vestry) c/o Mrs Helen Henderson, 5, Manning Way, Brigade, Derry BT47 6GL. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle