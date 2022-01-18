In memory: Fergal McCusker

McCusker
Fergal
24th Anniversary
Treasured memories of my dear son Fergal who died on 18th January 1998
Fergal our time together was special
So were the memories we made
And although you live in heaven now
Those memories never fade
I bow my head in silence
And remember my son with love
And I know that you are up there
Watching from above.
Everyday’s a struggle
And nothing feels the same
And my heart breaks a little more
Everytime I hear your name
You'll always be remembered
And time may heal my heart
But a piece of me is missing
Since the day we had to part
If heaven us for angels
Then I know that’s where you’ll be
And I know you will be waiting
When heaven calls for me.
Forever young, never forgotten and sorely missed by your loving mum.
St Fergal Bishop and missionary pray for him.
McCusker
Fergal
24th Anniversary
Precious memories of our dear Brother, who died on 18th January 1998
We hold onto our memories,
The ones that are so dear
To try to keep you always close
Not that you are not here,
You were called, it was your time,
But it is so true
You have left a legacy,
There was no one like you
You were very special
And we want to say
We feel lost in many ways
You are not here today
But we will never forget you
And we know we have been blessed
To have you for our Brother,
Because you were the best.
Always remembered and dearly missed by your brothers James, Patrick, Michael, Eamon, Christopher, and Finbar, your sisters Mary and Roisin, sisters in law Ann and Pauline, Maghera and Boston.
Padre Pio pray for him.
McCusker
Fergal
24th Anniversary
Loving memories of our dear uncle Fergal, who died on 18th January 1998.
This heartfelt message is for you,
Each word is meant sincerely
Now that you have passed away
We miss you so very dearly
Sometimes our life feels empty,
Nothing can take your place
We wish we could still hear your voice
And see your smiling face
You will never be forgotten
We think about you always
And treasure happy memories
They will never fade away
Losing someone irreplaceable
Causes pain that’s hard to bear
Our hearts feel truly broken
Knowing you’re no longer there.
St Michael pray for him.
Deeply missed by all your nieces and nephews, Maghera, Magherafelt and Boston.
