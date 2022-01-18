In memory: Fergal McCusker

McCusker

Fergal

24th Anniversary

Treasured memories of my dear son Fergal who died on 18th January 1998

Fergal our time together was special

So were the memories we made

And although you live in heaven now

Those memories never fade

I bow my head in silence

And remember my son with love

And I know that you are up there

Watching from above.

Everyday’s a struggle

And nothing feels the same

And my heart breaks a little more

Everytime I hear your name

You'll always be remembered

And time may heal my heart

But a piece of me is missing

Since the day we had to part

If heaven us for angels

Then I know that’s where you’ll be

And I know you will be waiting

When heaven calls for me.

Forever young, never forgotten and sorely missed by your loving mum.

St Fergal Bishop and missionary pray for him.

McCusker

Fergal

24th Anniversary

Precious memories of our dear Brother, who died on 18th January 1998

We hold onto our memories,

The ones that are so dear

To try to keep you always close

Not that you are not here,

You were called, it was your time,

But it is so true

You have left a legacy,

There was no one like you

You were very special

And we want to say

We feel lost in many ways

You are not here today

But we will never forget you

And we know we have been blessed

To have you for our Brother,

Because you were the best.

Always remembered and dearly missed by your brothers James, Patrick, Michael, Eamon, Christopher, and Finbar, your sisters Mary and Roisin, sisters in law Ann and Pauline, Maghera and Boston.

Padre Pio pray for him.

McCusker

Fergal

24th Anniversary

Loving memories of our dear uncle Fergal, who died on 18th January 1998.

This heartfelt message is for you,

Each word is meant sincerely

Now that you have passed away

We miss you so very dearly

Sometimes our life feels empty,

Nothing can take your place

We wish we could still hear your voice

And see your smiling face

You will never be forgotten

We think about you always

And treasure happy memories

They will never fade away

Losing someone irreplaceable

Causes pain that’s hard to bear

Our hearts feel truly broken

Knowing you’re no longer there.

St Michael pray for him.

Deeply missed by all your nieces and nephews, Maghera, Magherafelt and Boston.