Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 15th January, 2022

ANDERSON, Willie - 14th January 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Peggy, 40 Whitehill Park, Limavady, loving father of Geraldine, Patricia, Christine, Ann-Marie, Eamonn and Martin, a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather and dear brother of Bernie and the late James. Funeral from his home on Sunday at 10.50am for 11.30am Funeral Mass in St Finlough’s Church, Ballykelly. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

KELLY (Magherafelt), Ann - 14th January 2022 - beloved mother of Ryan, Sheree (Mawhinney), Declan, Gary, Kieran, Niall Larkin, daughter of the late Paddy and May and dear sister of Eddie, Robert, Rose, Mickey and the late Paddy. Funeral from her home 18 Greenvale Park Magherafelt on Sunday, 16th January at 12.15pm for 1.00pm Mass in Church of St. Mary Bellaghy via webcam at Webcam – Bellaghy-Ballyscullion Parish (bellaghyparish.com). Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughter, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House strictly private. Immediately family only. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

SCOTT, Pat - 13th January 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by her loving family, much loved daughter of the late Margaret and Eddie, devoted Mother of Rachel and loving grandmother of Ryan and Sophie, dear partner of Gerry, dear sister of Gordon, Carol, Nonnie, Lagan, Mandy, Sam, Joy, Scott and Andrew also a dear Aunt. Funeral service from 23 Roeview Park. Limavady on Sunday at 2.30pm for service in Balteagh Parish Church at 3.00pm followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to WHSCT Sperrin Unit and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Industrial Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Loved and Missed by her family Circle.

SMYTH, Roger - 14th January 2022 - surrounded by his loving family, 7 Parkmore Close, Magherafelt, dearly loved husband of Lynda, loving and devoted father of Neil, much loved brother of Peggy and Wilma, dear son of the late William and Mabel and dearest son-in-law of Leslie and Joan Kissick. House strictly private due to current government guidelines. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP on Saturday evening from 7.00pm-9.00pm. Funeral Service in Union Road Presbyterian Church on Sunday, 16th January at 2.30pm, followed by burial in St. Swithin’s Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Union Road Presbyterian Church Building Fund and NI Hospice, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c). Always loved and sadly missed by Lynda, Neil and the entire Family Circle.