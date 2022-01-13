Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 13th January, 2022

McGUINNESS, Kathleen - 11th January 2022 - (peacefully) at Culmore Manor, beloved daughter of the late Elizabeth and Patrick, loving sister of the late Patrick, Agnes, Teresa and Edward and a much loved aunt and great-aunt. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from 8 Maureen Avenue, on Friday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

MITCHELL (nee Stewart), Dorothy - 12th January 2022 - (peacefully) at Rush Hall Care Home, Limavady, beloved wife of the late Samuel, 20 Woodburn Park, loving mother of Brian and Peter, mother-in-law of Melody, much loved grandmother of Laura and Jane and dear sister of the late Hubert. House private please. Funeral service will take place in Glendermott Parish Church on Saturday at 1.00pm. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding Coronavirus restrictions. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Friday from 3.00-4.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Glendermott Parish Church C/o Glendermott Parish Office, 10 Church Brae, Derry, BT472LS.

O'NEILL, Gerry (James) - 8th January 2022 - (peacefully) at his home in Glengarry, Canada, beloved husband of Linda, former spouse of Susan, loving father of Desmond, Paula, Gerry and Ciaran, father-in-law of Peter, Anne Marie and Moira, a much loved grandfather and great grandfather. and dearest brother of Hugh (Whitey), Myra, Junior, Mary Kate, Eileen, Philomena, Alice, Frankie, Olivia, Maria, Delia, Greta and Petchie. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Columba's Church, Longtower on Thursday, 20th January, 2022 at 11o'clock. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Parkinson Foyle Branch Co/ Leslie Hill, 17 Farlow Road, Caw, Londonderry. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his family, friends and entire family circle.

QUIGLEY (nee McFeely), Ann - 12th January 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, wife of Dessie, loving mother of Roisin, Michelle, Joanne and Sean and the late babies Sharon-Louise and Emma Ann, devoted grandmother of Steven, Adam, Sophie, Sadie, Lily and Andy and dear sister of Margaret, Chris, Geraldine, Cathal, Liam, Deirdre, Sharon and the late Eugene. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from her daughter’s home, 462B Seacoast Road, Magiligan, BT49 0LD, on Saturday at 10.20am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Aidan’s Church, Magilligan. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin C/o Mr Brian Moran, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6AL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.