Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 12th January, 2022

BURNS, Brendan - 10th January 2022 - (peacefully) at home, beloved husband of the late Anna and loving father of Jim, Brenda, Teresa, Margaret, Ann, William, Noleen, Mary, Patricia and Ciara. Dear brother of the late Jim, Philip, Hugh, Annie and Mary. A much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral from his home 56 Cromore Gardens on Thursday, 13th January at 9 30am to St Mary's Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Please observe Covid guidelines throughout wake and funeral.

DUDDY, Steven Alexander - 10th January 2022 - (peacefully) at the Foyle Hospice, beloved son of Hilda and the late Brendan, loving brother of Catherine, Terry, Angela, Aidan, Lorraine, Fiona, Philip, Kevin and the late Andrew, loving companion of Mary and a much loved uncle and great-uncle to all his nieces and nephews at home and abroad. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from his mother’s home on Thursday at 11.30am for 12o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Chapel Road. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. The mass can be viewed live via the Church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. He will be sadly missed by all who loved him. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Eternal rest grant unto him.

HENDERSON, Hugh Curry - 11th January 2022 - (peacefully) at Cornfield Care Centre, Hugh Curry, Carrichue House, 294 Clooney Road, Ballykelly. Dearly loved husband of the late Joy, loving father of Rosemary, Anne, Tom, John and Hazel. Father-in-law of Derek, Donna, Elizabeth and Brian. A devoted grandfather of Alexandra, Gavin, Jennifer, Jason, Grace, Gareth, Sarah, Alice, Rachel and Katie. Dear brother to sister Elizabeth and the late Reid and Ian. Sadly due to the current pandemic house will remain strictly private. Service of thanksgiving followed by burial in Ballykelly Presbyterian Church on Friday, 14th January, 2022 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to 'Alzheimer's Research UK' or 'The Presbyterain Children's Society', c/o Browns Funeral Directors, Unit 21 Aghanloo Industrial Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady, BT49 0HE. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle and friends.

KELLY, Sean - 11th January 2022 - (peacefully) surrounded by his family at his home, 4 Slievegallion Park, Draperstown. Husband of the late Frances Kelly (nee Conway). Missed by his daughter Maureen (Hegarty), his son Sean, his brothers Patrick Joseph, Eamonn and Seamus, and his sisters Anna Joyce (New Jersey) and Mary-Agnes Mulreaney (RIP), his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and wider family circle. Funeral on Thursday, 13th January, 2022 at 12noon in the Holy Rosary Church, Draperstown, internment in St Columba's, Straw. Mass can be viewed on the website at https://www.churchservices.tv/draperstown.

McCARTNEY, Patrick (Hank) - 10th January 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Margaret and loving father of Paul, Gavin, Rion and the late Stephen, dear Grandfather of Rudi, Ailbhe and Hollie. Funeral from his son Paul's home 143 Hatmore Park today (Wednesday) at 10.30am to St Eugene's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Sadly missed by his family in Belfast. Please observe Covid rules at the wake.

O'KANE (nee Hughes), Geraldine - 10th January 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Charles, 4 Clarence Avenue, Derry, loving mother of Chris, Elizabeth, Peter, Paul and Claire. Devoted grandmother of Christopher, Lucy, Eric, Oliver, Sophia, Tia, Max and Finn. Much loved mother-in-law of Nick, Claire and Kathleen. Geraldine's remains will be reposing in her home at 4 Clarence Avenue today (Wednesday). If attending please adhere to government guidelines and wear a mask at all times. Funeral from her home on Thursday at 10.30am for 11o'clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene's Cathedral. Interment afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Ardmore. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.