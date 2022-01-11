Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 11th January, 2022

BROWN (née Hammond), Margaret Elizabeth (Betty) – 10th January 2022 - in her 98th year (peacefully) at Massereene Manor Care Home, Antrim, Margaret Elizabeth (Betty), formerly of Toronto, Canada and latterly of “Grange House”, 36 Grange Road, Magherafelt, dearly beloved wife of the late Jim, loving sister of the late May (Caldwell), dearest aunt of Margaret, Nora, George, Heather, Anne and Louise and also a dear great-aunt. House strictly private. Funeral Ervice in Union Road Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, 12th January at 2.00pm, followed by burial in First Magherafelt Presbyterian Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Union Road Presbyterian Church Building Fund, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP.

CLARK (née Dickson), Maria Lily - 9th January 2022 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, (aged 93 years), dearly loved Wife of the late Norman, 86 Main Street, Tobermore and formerly 25 Draperstown Road, Tobermore, much loved mother of John, Norma and Margaret, a loving mother-in-law of Kenneth, devoted granny of Marlene, John, Laura, Hannah and Ruth, loving great granny of James, Rebekah, Andrew, Paul, John, Freya, Nicole and Danika and dearest sister of the late Fred, Willie, Sinclair, Bessie, Gordon, Margaret and Samuel. House strictly private. All welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore on Wednesday evening, 12th January from 7.00pm - 8.30pm. Funeral from D. Watters Funeral Home on Thursday, 13th January at 1.30pm to Kilcronaghan Parish Church for service at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Smile Train, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

McALLISTER, Connie - 10th January 2022 - beloved husband of Josephine, 152 Westway, Creggan, loving father of Con and Adrian, father-in-law of Liz and Brenda, much loved grandfather of Cormac, Aodhan, Cliodhna, Callum, Nathan and Noah and dear brother of Kathleen and the late Rosaleen. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from 50A Upper Galliagh Road on Wednesday at 9.20am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McCOOL, Rosaleen - 9th January 2022 - Owen Mor Care Centre, Culmore (formerly of Back Shore Road, Culmore). Beloved mother of Siobhan, Paul, Michael and Kiera, loving grandmother and great grandmother, predeceased by dear sisters Bridie and Kathleen and brothers Gerard and John. Rosaleen’s remains are reposing at her son Michael’s residence, Kilderry Lane, Muff. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Church of the Sacred Heart, Ardmore, Muff on Wednesday at 11o’clock followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her Please adhere to Public Health Guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking, and wearing of a mask.

O'DONNELL (nee Ward), Kathleen - 31st December 2021 - (peacefully) at Eastwood Court Care Home, Glasgow, beloved wife of the late John, formerly of Church Brae, Altnagelvin, loving mother of Paul, much loved mother-in-law of Denise, devoted grandmother of Adam, Rachel and Callum and dear sister of Angela and the late Evelyn, Tommy, Winnie and Ethna. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her dear friend Katrina and all her nieces and nephews. Kathleen's remains will be reposing in her niece Cathy’s home, 1 Altnagelvin Park, on Thursday evening. Funeral from there on Friday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

O'NEILL, Gerry (James) - 8th January 2022 - (peacefully) at his home in Glengarry, Canada, beloved husband of Linda, former spouse of Susan, loving father of Desmond, Paula, Gerry and Ciaran, father-in-law of Peter, Anne Marie and Moira, a much loved grandfather and great grandfather. and dearest brother of Hugh (Whitey), Myra, Junior, Mary Kate, Eileen, Philomena, Alice, Frankie, Olivia, Maria, Delia, Greta and Petchie. Gerry’s remains will leave Canada and return home with funeral arrangements to follow. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his family, friends and entire family circle.