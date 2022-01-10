Search

10 Jan 2022

Derry Death Notices - Monday, 10th January, 2022

Obituaries

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

DOHERTY (nee McLaughljn), Kathleen - 8th January 2022 - (peacefully) at home, beloved wife of the late Paddy, 101 Lisfannon Park, devoted and loving mother of Jim, Margaret, Majella, Damien, Dolores, Jacqui, Martina and Stephen, the most loving grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Sammy. Funeral from her home on Tuesday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church Long Tower. Interment afterwards in the city cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding Covid-19 restrictions and wear a mask at all times. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her. St Padre Pio intercede for her.

 

EWING, Gerald (Gerry) - 9th January 2022 - (peacefully) at Fairfields Care Home, Cookstown, 25 Riverside South, Castledawson, dearly beloved husband of the late Manuela, much loved and devoted father of Alexia, dear father-in-law of Paul, loving grandfather of Ellen, Ross, Harry, Amelia and great-grandfather of Ruairi and also dearest brother of Jean, Eddie and the late Daisy. House strictly private. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP this evening (Monday) from 7.00pm - 8.00pm. Funeral Service in Garvin’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, 11th January, at 1.00pm, followed by burial in Polepatrick Cemetery, Magherafelt. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Age NI, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c). Lovingly remembered by his daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren and the entire family circle.

 

LEE, Davy - 8th January 2022 - (suddenly) at Antrim Area Hospital, Davy, dearly loved husband of Muriel, 1 Island Road, Tobermore, much loved father of Geoffrey, devoted grandfather of Alex, Adam and Anton and dearest brother of the late William and John. House strictly private. All welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore today (Monday) from 7.00pm - 8.30pm. Funeral from D. Watters Funeral Home on Tuesday, 11th January at 2.30pm to Tobermore Presbyterian Cemetery for a Service of Committal. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Air Ambulance, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Sadly missed by his loving Wife, Son and Family Circle.

 

McLAUGHLIN (nee Quinn), Margaret (Rita) - 8th January 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, formerly of 53 Gorteen Crescent, Limavady, beloved wife of the late Jimmy R.I.P. Caring mother of Eddie, Angela, Anthony, Lawrence, Dominic and the late Mary, James and Jude R.I.P. A much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Her remains will repose at her son Eddie's home at 99 Whitehill Park.  Funeral from there on Tuesday, 11th January at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass at St.Mary’s Church. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed online via the following link: https://youtu.be/iaTu-cx_13c. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made out to 'Macmillan' c/o O'Brien & McGrotty Funeral Directors, 16 Glenside Brae, Limavady, Co.Derry, BT490RY. Due to the ongoing Pandemic please adhere to all current guidelines and social distancing measures. Deeply regretted by her entire family circle. Our lady of Lourdes pray for her.

 

WILSON (nee Hunter), Emily - 9th January 2022 - (peacefully) at her great granddaughter Rozalyn's home, (aged 102 years), dearly loved wife of the late George, 11 Carrydarragh Road, Moneymore, much loved mother of Betty (Crawford) and Peggy (Lennox), a devoted grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother and dearest sister of the late Sammy, Jessie and Billy. Funeral service in her home on Tuesday, 11th January, commencing at 12.00o'clock, followed by burial in Desertlyn Graveyard (Duff's Bridge). No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie (End of Life Care), payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "Time may pass and fade away, but memories of you will always stay"

