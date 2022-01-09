Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 9th January, 2022

DOHERTY (nee Johnston), Patricia - 8th January 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Tony, loving mother of Tony, Paul, Sean, Maureen and the late baby Margaretann, devoted grandmother of Niambh and Oisin, dear mother-in-law of Claire, John, Linda, and Michelle, loving sister of George, Gerald, Kathleen, Maureen and the late Letta. Funeral leaving her home 22 Benvarden Avenue tomorrow (Monday) at 11.30am to St. Columb's Church, Chapel Road for Requiem Mass at 12.00noon. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery Ardmore. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

KELLY, Daniel (Danny) - 7th January 2022 - (suddenly) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of Derry, Formerly of Carndonagh. Beloved Husband of Elizabeth and Loving Father of Trevor, Stephen and Adam. Dear father-in-law of Gemma and Jackie, dear grandfather of Rya, Caleb, Lily and Charlie. Due to Covid restrictions the wake is strictly private. Danny's funeral will arrive in Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11.00am tomorrow (Monday). Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.

GLACKIN (nee Scullion) (Bellaghy), Kathleen (Katie) - 8th January 2022 - (peacefully) at home, aged 99 years, with great courage and dignity, surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Margaret Mary (Gallagher), Ann (O'Sullivan), Frances (McCormack), Hugh Edward, Johnny, Ave Maria (Kearney), Theresa (Huxtable), Dermott, Christopher, Celine (McMeel), Sinead (McMeel), Olivia Glackin and the late Baby Kieran Glackin, dear sister of the late Mary, Annie, Rose, Jimmy and Eddie. Funeral from her son Johnny’s home 99 Mullaghboy Road, Bellaghy BT45 8JH on Monday, 10th January at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Mary Bellaghy via webcam at Webcam – Bellaghy-Ballyscullion Parish (bellaghyparish.com). Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister in law Sheila Scullion, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Family flowers only, donation in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie c/o the family. House strictly private. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

LEE, Davy - 8th January 2022 - (suddenly) at Antrim Area Hospital, dearly loved husband of Muriel, 1 Island Road, Tobermore, much loved father of Geoffrey, devoted grandfather of Alex, Adam and Anton and dearest brother of the late William and John. House strictly private. Funeral details to follow. Family flowers only please. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son and family circle.

McKENNA (née O’Kane) (Swatragh), Alice - 8th January 2022 - (peacefully) at home, wife of the late John, loving mother of Paddy, John, Mary (Martin), Teresa (McGillian), Peter, Donald, Siobhan (McKaigue), Anne (McElhinney) and the late Paul and mother-in-law, of Mary, Bernadette, Anne Marie, Breige, Robert, Jamie, Frank and Eddie. Daughter of the late Dan and Annie and sister of Bella (Ward), Peggy (McErlean), Susan (McNicholl) and the late Mary (Darragh), Pat, James, Danny and Archie. Funeral from her late residence, 120 Lismoyle Road, tomorrow (Monday) at 10.15am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in the Church of St. John The Baptist, Granaghan. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. (Mass will be broadcast live on the parish webcam https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-john-baptist-swatragh). Due to government restrictions the family home is private and funeral Mass numbers are limited to social distancing within the church. St. Pio pray for Her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, 33 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren and the entire family circle.

PARKHOUSE, Peter - 7th January 2022 - beloved husband of Bridie, 14 Whitehouse Park, loving father of Sarah, Paul, Cheryl, Stephanie and the late Leigh, and a much loved grandfather and dear brother of Celine, Paul, Kathleen and the late Moni, Dai, Myra and Michael. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from his home tomorrow (Monday) at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty. A private cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium at a later time. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.