08 Jan 2022

Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 8th January, 2022

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

McKAY, Thompson - 7th January 2022 - (peacefully) at home 25 Sea Road, Castlerock, Thompson, dearly loved husband of Mary, dear father of Kenneth, David, Ronald and Elizabeth, loving brother of Rhoda and a much loved father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. House and funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Meningitis Research Foundation c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF.

 

MEEHAN (nee Bonner), Sarah (Sadie) - 6th January 2022 - (peacefully) at home, beloved wife of the late Pat, 19 Elmwood Road, loving mother of Cathy, Willie, John, Martin, Peter and Conor, mother-in-law of John, Cathy, Kathleen, Geraldine, Caroline and the late Siobhan, a much loved grandmother, great-grandmother and dear sister of Jack, Joe, Seamus and the late Mamie, Bill and Ed. Funeral from her home on Monday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding the Coronavirus pandemic and wear a mask at all times. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

 

MOUNTAIN (nee Curry), Maureen Mary - 6th January 2022 - (suddenly) at her home 444, Glenshane Road, Claudy (Dungorkin Lane), much loved wife of Derek, devoted mother of Joleen, Richard and Kelly-Ann, beloved daughter of Ernest (Ernie) and the late Mary, a loving mother-in-law, adored 'granny-mo' to her grandchildren, and a dear sister of Joe and David. Funeral Service to be held at her late home on Sunday, 9th January at 2.00pm, followed by burial in Glendermott Presbyterian Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research U.K., c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry, BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.

 

O'KANE, Sean - 7th January, 2022 - (peacefully) at his late family home, surrounded by all of his loving family, late of 39 Abbots Walk. May he rest in peace. Beloved son of Briege and Feargal O'Kane. Loving brother of Feargal, Eireann, Ciara and Colleen. Devoted uncle of Shea, Charlie and Emerald. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Sean's remains are now reposing at his late family home, 28 Tyrconnell Street. Funeral leaving from there on Monday, 10th January at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. Columba's Church, Longtower. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. House strictly private from 11.00pm till 10.00am. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Sean's funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/. "Free Now From His Suffering"

