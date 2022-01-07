Derry Death Notices - Friday, 7th January, 2022

BEGLEY, Bernadette (Bernie) - 5th January 2022 - loving mother of Beth, Bosco, John, Don and the late Duncan, much loved grandmother of Blandina, Bosco, Niall, and Erin and dear sister of the late Joan, Ruby and John. Funeral from her home on Saturday at 11.30am for 12o’clock Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Trench Road. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy pray for her. Sr. Clare intercede for her.

FARRELL, Liam - 5th January 2022 - beloved husband of Rose, 28 Gortgarn Road, Limavady, loving father of Claire and Linda-Jane, father-in-law of Anthony and Sean, much loved grandfather of Rory, Fintan, Beth, Amelia and Clara and dear brother of Paddy, Sean, Frank, Mary, Marjorie, Colette, Malachy and the late Gerry. Funeral from his home on Saturday at 9.20am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in Christ The King Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House restricted to family and close friends only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McKINNEY, Leonard (Brother Len) - 5th January 2022 - (suddenly) at his late home, 18 Osborne Street. Beloved husband of Jean. Devoted father of Gerard, Martina, Len, Bill and Andrew. Loving grandfather to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Len's remains will be reposing at his late family home, 29 Ernest Street, with funeral leaving from there on Saturday, 8th January at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. Eugene's Cathedral. Interment will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: http://www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html. St Padre Pio Pray For Him. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Him.

O'HAGAN, Damien - 4th January 2022 - (suddenly) at his home 123 St Eithnes Park. Beloved son of Danny and the Late Marian (Nee Barr). Much loved nephew to all his aunts and uncles. Damien will be reposing at his home from 12.00 noon today (Friday). Funeral from his home on Saturday, 8th January at 11.20am to St Marys Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 12noon. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Wake for Family and Close friends only. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his family and all who knew him. Funeral Mass can be view via the following link:

http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html. Please adhere to Government guidelines and ensure Social distancing at all times. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Knock pray for him.

PARKHILL, William (Clifford) - 6th January 2022 - beloved husband of the late Pearl, 12 Ballygudden Road, Eglinton, loving father of Shirley, Richard and Stewart and much loved grandfather of Thomas, Lauren, Louise and Conor. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton today (Friday) from 6.00pm-8.00pm. Please adhere to government guidelines in respect of the Coronivirus pandemic. Funeral service will take place in Faughanvale Presbyterian Church, Eglinton on Saturday at 3 pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining burying ground. The Lord is my Shepherd.

WALKER, David - 6th January 2022 - beloved husband of Lorraine, loving father of Kathy, David, Veronica, Libby and Ellen, father-in-law of Damien, Donal and Christina, much loved grandfather of Luke, Eva, Odhran, Erin, Naomi, Blanaid, Leo, Laurence and Anna, son of the late Thomas and Veronica Walker and dear brother of Anne, John, Michael, Brian, Philip, Philomena and Peter. Funeral from his home, 35 The Branch, tomorrow (Saturday) at 12o’clock for 12.30pm Requiem Mass in the Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.