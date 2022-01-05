Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 5th January, 2022

ARRELL (née Stone), Heather - 3rd January 2022 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, dearly beloved wife of the late Philip, 5 Hillview Terrace, Castledawson, much loved mother of Lynne and Jason, dear mother-in-law of Antony and Keira, loving grandmother of Isabella, Cody and Jamie and dearest sister of Jennifer and the late Dorothy, Gladys, Noel and Annie. House strictly private. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP on Wednesday evening from 7.00pm - 8.00pm. Funeral from Garvin’s Funeral Home tomorrow (Thursday) at 1.00pm, for service in Magherafelt Baptist Church at 1.15pm, followed by burial in Polepatrick Cemetery, Magherafelt. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for NI Chest, Heart & Stroke, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by her Children and the entire Family Circle. “Peace, perfect peace”.

BROWN, Graham - 31st December 2021 - (suddenly) beloved son of Margaret (Rita) and the late John. Loving brother of Phyllis, Martin, John, Barbara and the late Gary, Deirdre and Anna. Dear brother in law to Foncie, Eddie, Michael, Margaret and John. A devoted uncle and great uncle to all his niece's and nephews who loved him dearly. Graham's remains will be reposing at his late family home 31 Old Mill Court, funeral leaving from there on Friday, 7th January, at 9.20am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Creggan, burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Graham’s funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link:

http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html. The immediate family have requested that the wake house is kept strictly private at all times! Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines. "To know him was to love him"

CAMPBELL, Robert George (Bertie, formerly of the prefabs, Browning Avenue, Derry) - 24th December 2021 - Major in the Salvation Army, was promoted to glory from his Lowestoft home. Greatly loved husband of Christine, father to David and Fiona, grandfather to Alice, Bobby, George and Florence. Only son of the late George and Alice, brother to the late Joyce, Irene and Phyllis. Funeral to be held on Thursday, 20th January, at 10:30am at The Salvation Army Citadel, Lowestoft. Donations in his memory for All Saints Clooney Church, Waterside where he spent his formative years. To God be the Glory!

HOUSTON, Gerry - 3rd January 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 8 Kildrum Gardens. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of Anna. Devoted father of Marie, Jacqueline, Frankie, Gerry, David, Mark, Darren, Paul and Shauna. Loving grandfather and great-grandfather. A much loved father-in-law and uncle. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Gerry's remains will repose at his late home, 8 Kildrum Gardens. Funeral leaving from there on Thursday, 6th January, at 10.50am for 11.30am Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Creggan. Burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Gerry's funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link:

http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html. On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Him.

LOGUE (Magherafelt), George - 4th January 2022 - beloved husband of Dympna and loving father of John, Roisin and Sinead, dear brother of Jack, Eileen, Eamonn, Michael, Mary and Seamus. Funeral from his home, 65 Glenburn Park on Thursday, 6th January, at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Magherafelt viewed via webcam at Church Webcam (magherafeltparish.org). Interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St. John, Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, son, daughters, daughter-in-law Sharon, sons-in-law Frederic and Thierry, grandchildren Greta, Eve, Manon, Ciaran, Sean, Luca, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House strictly private. Immediately family only. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

McDAID, Albert George - 4th January 4th 2022 - (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family, 7 Lomond Park, Myroe. Much loved brother of Isobel, William, Annie, Bobby, James, dear uncle of Beth and his mamy nephew and nieces. Due to the current pandemic house will remain private to family and close friends. Funeral Service in Tamlaghtfinlagan Parish Church tomorrow (Thursday) at 2.00pm followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Ward 50 WHSCT and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind. Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

MULLAN, Seamus - 4th January 2022 - (peacefully) at home, beloved husband of Anna, Victoria Park, Waterside, Derry, loving father of Catriona, Fiona, Gráinne, Maria and Sean, father-in-law of John Toal, Alessandro Tardioli, Paul Carroll and Carol Mullan, adored granda of Dáire, Lorcán, Méabh, Orla, Luca, Cara, Anna, Rory, Grace, Jude, Ben and Tom and dear brother of Bernie, Sheila, Noreen, Kathleen and Charlie. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from his home tomorrow (Thursday) at 11.30am for 12o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Chapel Road. Interment afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Dungiven. The mass can be viewed live via the Waterside Parish. House private on the morning of the funeral please. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Dementia NI, North City Business Centre, 2 Duncairn Gardens, Belfast, BT15 2GG. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

QUIGLEY, Robert- 3rd January 2022 - beloved husband of the late Margaret, dear father of Caroline, John, Brian and Paul, a loving grandfather and brother Kathleen, Josephine, Jean, Lily, John, Bernadette, Martin and the late Alice. Funeral from his home, 19 Ballynagard Road, tomorrow (Thursday) at 10.20 am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Muff. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding Covid-19 when attending the wake and funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Marie Curie, C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

WOODS, Thomas (Tommie) - 3rd January 2022 - (peacefully) at Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry, in his 100th year, late of Bannview Care Home and formerly of Coolhill, Gortin Road, Kilrea, dearly loved uncle of Sadie and the late Joshua, Gordon and Desmond and a dear great uncle. Service will be held in Kilrea Cemetery tomorrow (Thursday) at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to Bannview Care Home Patients Comfort Fund c/o James McMullan & Son, 22 High Street, Ballymoney BT53 6AQ or online at mcmullanfunerals.com. Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing niece, great-nephews, great-nieces and the entire family circle.

