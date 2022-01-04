Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 4th January, 2022

CANNING, David (Andy) - 2nd January 2022 at home, 131 Kinsale Park, a beloved brother and uncle. Funeral Service in Adair and Neely Funeral Home at 12.00noon on Thursday, 6th January, followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.

CASSIDY (nee Murray), Mary (Moneyneena, Draperstown) - 2nd January 2022 (peacefully) at home, beloved wife of the late Billy, and loving mother to Nuala, Bernie McCormick, Alice Rees, Patrick and Elizabeth, and sister of Patsy (RIP), Bridie O’Kane (RIP), John (RIP), Alice Bacon (Chingford), James (RIP), Tommy (Moneyneena) and Rose O’Neill (Moneyneena). Remains will leave her home at 10.30am today (Tuesday) for a Requiem Mass in St. Eugene’s Church Moneyneena at 11.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sisters, daughter in law, son in laws and wider family circle. The service will be streamed live by clicking on the following link. www.devlinmedia.tv. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Alzheimer’s Society c/o K Murray & Son Funeral Directors.

DIAMOND (nee McElhone), Mena (Castledawson) - 2nd January 2022, wife of the late Desmond (Dessie) and loving mother of Pascal, Desmond, Fergal, Kathy (McSorley) and Cheree (Woods), daughter of the late John and Kathleen and loving sister of the late Eugene, John and Dympna. Funeral from her home 20 Parkview on Wednesday, 5th January at 1.00pm for 1.30pm Requiem Mass in Church of St Patrick Castledawson. Private Cremation to follow. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her daughters, sons, sons in law Pat and Cathal, daughters in law Maria and Carmel, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephew John Paul and extended family circle. House Strictly Private. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

DUNCAN (Magherafelt), Randal Patrick (Ronnie) - 2nd January 2022 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Maureen and Anne. Dear brother of the late Mary, John, Hugh, James, Annie, Margaret, Dan, Kathleen, Charlie and Braid. Funeral from his home, 20 Tobermore Road, today (Tuesday) at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption Magherafelt viewed via webcam at Church Webcam (magherafeltparish.org) interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St. John Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters and entire family circle. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to Parkinson's UK c/o the family. House strictly private. Immediate family only. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

HARBINSON, Jack -2nd January 2022 (peacefully) at home, late of 234 Drumsurn Road, Limavady. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn R.I.P and loving father of Jacqueline, Gary, Paul, Amanda, Hilary, Heather, Nigel, Joey and the late Christopher R.I.P. Son of the late Tom and Sarah Anne Harbinson R.I.P and is survived by his sisters Tilly and Katie and predeceased by his siblings Lena, Jimmy, Eileen, Ernie, Josie, Tony and Brian. Loving grandfather of Cherie, Christopher, Steven, Áine ,Chloe, Kirsty, Emma, Darragh, Aaron, Louise,Carey, Amy, Leah, Eamon, Tyler, Keane, Evelyn Grace, Shane, Jack, Gemma, Michael ,Josh, Jake, Ella and great grandfather of his 22 great grandchildren. Reposing at his late residence, funeral from there on Wednesday, 5th January, leaving at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven interment immediately afterwards in the St Matthew’s, cemetery Drumsurn. Link https://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the wake at the family home is for family and close friends. Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to Marie Curie c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family and the entire family circle.

McGLINCHEY, Paul - 3rd January 2022 (peacefully) at his home 3 Cromkill Place. Much loved father of Ashlene, Conor and Richie grandfather of Fionn and Lennon. Beloved son of the late Thomas and Pettie Mc Glinchey formerly Chapel Road. Brother of Tommy, Noel, Sean, Derek, Brian and Ciaran. Funeral from his brother Sean's home in Tamneymore, Waterside. Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later. Interment afterwards in City Cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone who knew him. Due to covid, house will be private , family only please. Please adhere to government guidelines and social distancing. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Northlands Centre c/o Harley Funeral Services Ltd. Our Lady Queen of Peace, Pray for him.

MELAUGH, Charlie - 1st January 2022, beloved husband of Linda, 8 Foyleview Park, Greysteel, loving father of Joanne, Paul and Kelly, father-in-law of Dermot, Corinne and Stephen, devoted papa of Megan, Cora, Ethan, Charley, Emily and Donnie and a much loved brother of Robert, John, Mary, Helen, Tom, Patricia, Jimmy and Ann. Funeral from his home today (Tuesday) at 10.30am for 11o'clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.