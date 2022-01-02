Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 2nd January, 2022

GRANT, Joseph (Joe) -19th December 2021 in Plumstead, London and formerly of Linsfort Drive, Creggan, beloved son of the late Jean and Joe, loving brother of Anne and Marie and a much loved uncle. His remains will be removed from W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton today (Sunday 2nd January 2022) at 6.15pm to St Mary’s Church, Creggan, where Requiem Mass will be celebrated tomorrow (Monday) at 10 o’clock. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.



HUTCHMAN, Edwin Alexander - 1st January 2022 (peacefully) at the Waterside Hospital, husband of Elizabeth (Betty), loving father of Blair and Alan, a dear father-in-law and a devoted grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. Funeral service in his late home at 11.00am tomorrow (Monday 3rd January 2022) followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if wished, to the Waterside Hospital, c/o Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 92 Duke Street. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.



LINDSAY, William George Leslie -1st January 2022 (peacefully) at Cornfields Care Home, 37 Killane Road, Limavady, dearly beloved husband of Anne, much loved father of Bryan and Thomas, devoted grandfather of Owen, Luke, Charlotte and Kyle and a dear brother of Margaret, Maud and Marshall. A service for family and friends will take place in Second Limavady Presbyterian Church (subject to covid restrictions) tomorrow (Monday) at 11.00am followed by interment in Magilligan Presbyterian Churchyard at 12 noon, where all are welcome. House strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Diabetes UK, c/o James McMullan & Son, 22 High Street, Ballymoney BT53 6AQ or online at mcmullanfunerals.com. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family and entire family circle.



McMICHAEL, Annie Mary (Nell), née McKay - 1st January 2022 (peacefully) at her home, 12 Dairyvale, Limavady, surrounded by her loving family. wife of William (Billy), loving mother of Annette, Keith, Linda, Aderiane, John, and Dean, loving mother-in-law of Linda, and the late Tommy and William, devoted Nana of Aaron, Lyndsy, Michelle, Jordan, Lauren, Ryan, Adam, Darcy, Alexis, Pheyton, Lacey, Jay, Harley and Jacob, dearly loved sister, of Ivan, Ruth, and the late Robert and Victor and their families and wider circle and many friends. Funeral leaving her late home tomorrow (Monday) at 1.00pm for graveside service in Christ Church and 1.30pm. House strictly private for family only due to the current pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, and cheques payable to Marie Curie Cancer Care and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Industrial Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady.