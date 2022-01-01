Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 1st January 2022

CRAIG, Richard Henry - 30th December 2021 (suddenly) at Altnagelvin Hospital. Late of 7 Rosslyn Close, Limavady, loving daddy of Harry and Sophia, forever friend of Lisa, son of the late Henry and Veronie, dear brother of Keith. Deeply regretted by all the family circle and his friends. Sadly, owing to current restrictions, wake and funeral strictly family and close friends only. Funeral from O'Brien's of Limavady Funeral Directors 10 Ballyclose Street on Monday at 12;45pm for 1.00pm service in Drumachose Presbyterian Church, Church Street, Limavady followed by interment in Magilligan Presbyterian Church Cemetery.Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry BT48 8JE.

GORMAN, Rhoda (nee Wylie) - 31st December 2021 (peacefully) at her daughter Elaine's home, 43 Tamnadeese Road, Castledawson, dearly loved wife of the late William, 104 Meeting House Avenue, Maghera, precious and much loved mother of Elaine, Natasha and the late Nigel, devoted grandmother of Paul, Liam, Lisa and Elisha, Great Grandmother of Keeley and Fiadh and dearest Sister of Elizabeth and Billy. House private, due to current restrictions. Funeral service at Elaine's home tomorrow (Sunday, 2nd January), commencing at 1.30pm (leaving the home at 2.00pm (approx.), travelling via Rhoda's own home in Maghera, arriving at 2.15pm approx.), followed by burial in Kilcronaghan Parish Churchyard at 2.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Mental Health Awareness, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore, Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Forever loved and sadly missed by all her Family and the wider family circle.



SHIELDS, Owen - 30th December 2021 (suddenly) at his home in Elaghmore Park, beloved son of Owen and Kathleen, loving brother of Colette, Kelvin, Amanda, Madeline and Mark and a devoted uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Funeral leaving his parents home in Whitehouse Park tomorrow (Sunday 2nd January) at 9:15am to St. Joseph’s Church, Galliagh for funeral Mass at 9:45am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.