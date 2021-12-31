Search

31 Dec 2021

Derry Death Notices - Friday, 31st December, 2021

KELLY, Michael (Mickey), Draperstown – Thursday 30th December 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Caroline, devoted father of Rachael, Pearse and Steven, son of the late Hugh and Rose (RIP), brother of Kathy, Noeleen, Anne, Kevin, Dermot (RIP), Aiden, Peter, Seamus, Owen, Roisin, and Hugh Pat. Funeral from his late home, 30 Cahore Rd, Draperstown at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am in St Eugene's Church, Moneyneana, Saturday (1st January). Burial in the adjoining cemetery. Covid regulations please. St. Pio, pray for him


McKEE, Olga (née James), Kilrea - 25th December 2021 (peacefully) at home, beloved wife of Philip; loving mother of Bobby and Alex (Larkin); mother-in-law of Kerstin and Conor and beloved granny of Aoibh, Ruairi and Rose. Olga’s funeral cortege will leave from her late residence, 21 Portna Road today (Friday) at approximately 3:15pm travelling to Roselawn Crematorium for a private cremation service. This will give friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. House private please. Deeply regretted by the family and the extended family circle in Jamaica, Barbados and the USA. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Zomba Action Project, c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

