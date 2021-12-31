Derry Death Notices - Friday, 31st December, 2021

KELLY, Michael (Mickey), Draperstown – Thursday 30th December 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Caroline, devoted father of Rachael, Pearse and Steven, son of the late Hugh and Rose (RIP), brother of Kathy, Noeleen, Anne, Kevin, Dermot (RIP), Aiden, Peter, Seamus, Owen, Roisin, and Hugh Pat. Funeral from his late home, 30 Cahore Rd, Draperstown at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am in St Eugene's Church, Moneyneana, Saturday (1st January). Burial in the adjoining cemetery. Covid regulations please. St. Pio, pray for him
McKEE, Olga (née James), Kilrea - 25th December 2021 (peacefully) at home, beloved wife of Philip; loving mother of Bobby and Alex (Larkin); mother-in-law of Kerstin and Conor and beloved granny of Aoibh, Ruairi and Rose. Olga’s funeral cortege will leave from her late residence, 21 Portna Road today (Friday) at approximately 3:15pm travelling to Roselawn Crematorium for a private cremation service. This will give friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. House private please. Deeply regretted by the family and the extended family circle in Jamaica, Barbados and the USA. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Zomba Action Project, c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.
Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy: "This shortage must be addressed as an immediate priority if we are to reduce the spread of the virus"
Of the new prison drama, "Screw", Derry actress, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell said: "There's quite heavy stuff in 'Screw', but they’re trying to keep it as true to life as possible"
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.