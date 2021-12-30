Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 30th December, 2021

ANDERSON, Eileen Ella -peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of Cornfield Care Centre,

much loved wife of the late David, loving mother of Heather and Ruth, dear mother-in-law of Peter and Mark, devoted grandmother and great-grandmother of David, Ben, Philippa, Christopher, Rachel and Oliver. House private. Funeral service in Limavady Baptist Church tomorrow (Friday) at 1.00pm followed by burial in Drumachose Presbyterian Church burial ground. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Every Home Crusade and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est., Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.



BARR, Ellen (Nellie), née McLaughlin - 27th December 2021, beloved wife of the late David, 27 Northland Drive, loving mother of Sheena, Eddie, Caroline, Sandra, David, Kevin, Elaine and the late Noel, dearly loved grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral from her home tomorrow (Friday) at 10 o'clock for 10.30am Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding Covid-19 restrictions and face masks must be worn at all times. Family flowers only please. If wished, donations in lieu of flowers to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.



COYLE, Daniel (Dan) - 28th December 2021 (peacefully) in the company of his loving family, devoted and loving husband of Maureen, adored daddy of Karen, Linda, Claudine and Jonathan, cherished granda to his three grandsons and three granddaughters and father-in-law to Pietro and Paul.Funeral leaving his home, 34 Greenhaw Road, tomorrow (Friday 31st December 2021) at 10.20am to Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Steelstown, for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.



COYLE, Danny - 28th December 2021, beloved husband of Ita, 27A Ballybogie Road, Ardmore, loving father of Damien, Gary, Fergal, Conor and Darren, a much loved father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather and dear brother of Pierce, Carol and the late Gary. Sadly. house strictly private please due to the coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from his home tomorrow (Friday) at 11.20am for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding Covid-19 restrictions and wear a face mask at all times. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

DOHERTY, John (Don) - 28th. December 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Maureen, loving father of Helen. John, Paul, Christina and Jacqueline, devoted grandfather of Laura, Sean, Adam, Michelle, Shannon, Martin, Keith, Nathan, Conor, Eimear and Amy, a dear great-grandfather and father-in-law to Una, Linda and Marty. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his wider family circle and friends. Funeral leaving his home 26 St. Brecan’s Park tomorrow (Friday 31st. inst) at 9:20am to the Immaculate Conception Church, Trench Road for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.

KENNEDY, Alex (Kilrea) - peacefully at home.-beloved husband of Bernie and dear father of Jodie and Lee, father-in-law of Eilbhe, grandfather of Beau and brother of John, David, Robert and the late William. Funeral from his late residence 66 Coleraine Street, on Saturday at 12:30pm for funeral service in St Anne’s Oratory at 1:00pm. Internment afterwards in St Mary’s Churchyard, Drumagarner..Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter-in-law, brothers, grandchild and family circle. House and funeral service strictly private. Those that wish may line the route of the cortege and are most welcome to attend the graveside service. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Rasharkin Health Centre C/o Dempsey Funeral Directors, 11 Coleraine Street, Kilrea.



MADDEN, Maura - MADDEN,29th December 2021 (peacefully) at her brother Sean's home ,168B Culmore Road (formerly of 3 Glenbrook Park, Coleraine), beloved daughter of the late John and Bridie, loving sister of Catherine, Lelia, Michael, Bried and Sean, sister-in-law to Sharon McDermott, Frank Fairbarin, Mary Madden and the late Dave Walker and a dear and loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Funeral leaving her brother Sean's home to the Immaculate Conception Church, Thornhill tomorrow (Friday 31st December 2021) at 9.20am for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, or Marie Curie Cancer Care. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.



MORROW, Harry - 28th December (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 25 Dunmore Gardens. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of Noeleen. Devoted father of Stephen, Ciara and Conor. Loving granda of Caolan, Jake, Reece, Harry, Sean and Josh. A much loved great-granda of Brooklyn. Dearest brother of Margaret, Eilish, John, Marie and Gerard. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Harry's remains reposingat his late home 25 Dunmore Gardens. Funeral leaving from there tomorrow (Friday 31st December) at 9:20am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Creggan. Burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Harry's funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html. St. Padre Pio, pray for him. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.