Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 29th December, 2021

FLEMING, Derek - 27th December 2021 (peacefully) at the Causeway Hospital, 13 Gortmore, Maghera, dearly loved brother of Edna and the late Lily, James, Jack and Roy and a dear brother-in-law and uncle.House strictly private, due to current restrictions.Funeral service in D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore today (Wednesday, 29th December) at 2.00pm, followed by burial in St Lurach's Parish Churchyard, Maghera (travelling via his own home).Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sister and the entire family circle.



McFADDEN, Vera - 27th December (peacefully) at Causeway Hospital, Coleraine, formerly of 2 Thompson Crescent, Garvagh, Vera, dearly loved wife of the late Bertie, loving mother to Robert, John, Derek and Diane, mother-in-law to Olive, Nonglak and Alan, and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. House and funeral private due to current covid regulations. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired by making cheques payable to Dementia NI, c/o Ms. Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family and friend.



O'CONNOR, Bridget (Bridie)- 27th December 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, formerly of 13 Alexander House, beloved daughter of the late Jim and Sarah, loving mother of Sandra and James, devoted grandmother of Lauren, Jason, Caellaigh and James and dear sister of the late Elizabeth (Betty) and Mary (May). Deeply cherished and sadly missed by Courtney and all her family and many friends. Funeral from the family home, 4 Brandywell Road tomorrow (Thursday) at 9.30am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Long Cower. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. The mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding Covid-19 restrictions. Family time please from 10.00pm please. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

ROBINSON, David - 27th December 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Noreen, 9 Conway Park, Currynierin, loving father of Dervula, Glynis, Colin and Paul, father-in-law of James and Leanne, much loved grandfather of Conor, Shay, Sienna and Shona and dear brother of Livina, Eva and the late John, James, Iris and Joyce. Funeral from his home tomorrow (Thursday) at 12.30pm for one o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding Covid-19 restrictions. Please wear a mask at all times.St Padre Pio, pray for him.



WRIGHT, William George - 27th December 2021 (suddenly), precious son of Alan and Stephney, 23 Littlebridge Road, Moneymore, much loved brother of Chloe and Emma, devoted grandson of Dorothy Harris and Hazel Wright and a beloved nephew of Gary, Ivor, Colin, Merlyn, Norma, Sandra and Campbell. Details to follow.