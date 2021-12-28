Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 28th December, 2021

DOHERTY, David Daniel - 26th December 2021 (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice, beloved father of Sean, David and Elizabeth, devoted grandfather of Gerard. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his home, 14 Milldale Crescent, tomorrow (Wednesday 29th December) at 9.20am to St. Mary's Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.



FLEMING, Derek - 27th December 2021 (peacefully) at the Causeway Hospital, Derek, 13 Gortmore, Maghera, dearly loved brother of Edna and the late Lily, James, Jack and Roy and a dear brother-in-law and uncle. House strictly private, due to current restrictions. Funeral details to follow. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sister and the entire family circle.

McKINNEY, Matilda (Tillie) née Gallagher - 26th December 2021, beloved wife of the late John, 4 Rockfield, loving mother of Reba, Lisa, Joanne, Alison and John, a much loved grandmother, mother-in-law and dear sister of Marie, Martin, Olive, Catherine, Sheena, Gladys and the late Jackie and Betty. Funeral from her home on Thursday at 10 o’clock for 10.30am Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. House restricted to family and close friends only please. Family only between 10.00pm and 10.00am. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding Covid-19 restrictions. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. St Martin, intercede for her.



RAMSEY, James - 26th December 2021, beloved husband of Sheila, formerly of 27 Old Mill Court, loving father of Sheila and Dervla, father-in-law of Martin and Elliot, much loved grandfather of Angus and dear brother of Margaret, Rosemary, Carmel and the late Mary, Jackie and David.Family are welcome to attend W J O’Brien’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton today (Tuesday) from 3.00pm – 5.00pm. His remains will then be removed from there to St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn for Requiem Mass tomorrow (Wednesday) at 2.00pm. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Waterside, Derry.