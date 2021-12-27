Search

27 Dec 2021

Derry Death Notices - Monday, 27th December, 2021

BRADLEY, James Christopher (Joe) - 25th December 2021, son of the late Thomas and Mary Ann, 7 Lenamore Gardens, loving brother of Gerry, Bernard, Elizabeth, Maria and the late Frankie, Kathleen, Patsy, Benedict, Anne and James and a much loved uncle. Funeral from his home tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11.30am for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding the Coronavirus pandemic.Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

 

DOHERTY, William (Billy) - 26thDecember 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving family in his 83rd year), much loved husband of May, devoted father of Ian and Trevor, adored granda of Jake and Alex, loving brother of Helen. Funeral leaving his late home 165, Victoria Road, Bready tomorrow (Tuesday 28th December) at 11.30am followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Magheramason Presbyterian Church at 12.00 noon, burial afterwards in Mountcastle Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Bready Cricket Club, c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A Church Road, Altnagelvin BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his many friends and entire family circle.


WHORISKEY, Bridie - 25th December 2021 (peacefully) at Waterside Hospital, beloved daughter of the late Joe and Mary, devoted sister of Bert, Maureen and the late Willie, Joe, Kay and Johnny and a much loved aunt and great-aunt. Funeral from her home, 61 Stradowen Drive, Strathfoyle today (Monday) at 12.30pm for 1 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Strathfoyle. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding Covid-19. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

