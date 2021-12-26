Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 26th December (St Stephen's Day) 2021

ADAMS, Margaret (Maggie) - 24th December (peacefully) at Owen Mor Care Home, late of 36 Moore Walk and 252 Lecky Road. May she rest in peace. Beloved daughter of the late Jamesy and Biddy. Devoted sister of the late John, Bella and Bridie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Maggie's remains are now reposing at the McClafferty Funeral Home and Chapel Of Rest. Her remains will leave from there today (Sunday 26th of December) at 11.30am for her funeral Requiem Mass to take place in St. Columba's Church, Long Tower at 12 noon. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please maintain ocial distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Maggie's funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam. St. Padre Pio, pray for her. Our Lady Of Lourdes, intercede for her.

COWLEY, Jennifer - 25th December 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of

33 Aberfoyle Crescent. May she rest in peace.Beloved daughter of Pat and Christine. Loving sister of Eoghan, Clare and Deirdre. Devoted partner of Kevin. A much loved aunt of Louis, Sadie and Sally. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. The immediate family have requested that the wake house is kept strictly private at all times. Jennifer's remains will leave her late family home tomorrow (Monday 27th December) at 10:20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Pennyburn. Burial immedia)tely afterwards in the City Cemetery. All wider family and friends are welcome to attend. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Jennifer’s funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via https://www.churchservices.tv/pennyburn

McKEE, Olga (née James), Kilrea - 25th December 2021 (peacefully) at home, late of 21 Portna Road. Beloved wife of Philip; loving mother of Bobby and Alex; mother-in-law of Kerstin and Conor and beloved granny of Aoibh, Ruairi and Rose.House private please.

Deeply regretted by the family and the extended family circle in Jamaica, Barbados and the USA. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Zomba Action Project c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL Funeral arrangements will be updated as they become available.