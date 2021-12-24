Derry Death Notices - Friday, 24th December, 2021

BROWNE, Cyril - 22nd December 2021 - (suddenly) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved son of the late Daniel and Jean, loving brother of Anne, Gerry and the late Josie, Liam, Eugene, Myra, Joe, Dessie, Jean and Colm, a dear and loving uncle and great-uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his extended family and his many friends. Funeral leaving his home, 100 Galliagh Park today (Friday) at 10.20am to St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the Coronavirus pandemic the wake is private for family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

HUTCHINSON, Edith - 22nd December 2021 - (peacefully) at Cornfield Care Centre, much loved wife of Robbie, dear mother of David, Paul and Suzanne, loving Mother-in-law of Catriona and John, Devoted Grandmother and great grandmother of James, Victoria, Emma, Andrew, Katie, Conor, Jude, Ezra and Tana. Funeral Service in Limavady Gospel Hall today (Friday) at 11.30am followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery Limavady. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family.

McGILL ( née Murray ), Margaret - 23rd December 2021 - (peacefully) at her home, 92 The Meadows, beloved wife of Cecil, loving mother of Karen, John and Kevin, devoted grandmother of Mathew, Sophie, Oscar and Vincent and a dear mother-in-law of Julie and Arlene Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her brothers and sisters and the wider family circle and her many friends. Funeral leaving her home on Sunday, 26th December, at 12.20pm. to St. Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn for Requiem Mass at 1.00pm. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

PIGOTT, Marcus James - 22nd December 2021 - late of 32 Roe Mill Road, Limavady, husband of the late Kathleen and father of George, sadly missed by his family and friends. Funeral Service in Browns Funeral Home, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady on Tuesday, 28th December, at 2.00pm followed by burial in Tamlaghtfinlagan Parish Church, Ballykelly. Family flowers only please. Donations is desired and cheques payable to Alzheimer's Society and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady