Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 23rd December, 2021

BURKE (Kilrea), Bernice - 22nd December 2021 - (peacefully) at the Macmillan Unit, Antrim, (aged 45 years) beloved daughter of James (Jim) and Anne and dear sister of Seamus, Kellie (Doherty) and Mairead (McMullan). Bernice is reposing at her late residence, 26 Dullaghy Road, Kilrea. Funeral from her parent’s residence 10 Coleraine Street, Kilrea on Friday, 24th December at 10.15am for 11o'clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining churchyard. House is strictly private to family and close friends, and funeral Mass numbers will be limited to social distancing within the church. St Pio pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing father, mother, brother, sisters, brothers in law, nephews, nieces and large family circle. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Unit, Antrim c/o Dempsey Funeral Directors, 11 Coleraine Street, Kilrea BT51 5QA.

DEVANE (Magherafelt), Anne - 21st December 2021 - Garden Street, daughter of Kathleen and James Devane, beloved sister of the late Sister Salome ( Mollie) Devane, Bridie Henry, Sister Martina (Kathleen) Devane, Father Michael Devane, Sheila Devane ( died in infancy ), Eileen Murphy, Patricia Woods, Marty Burns and Imelda Devane. Removal from McCusker Bros Funeral Home today (Thursday) at 6.40pm arriving Church of Our Lady of the Assumption Magherafelt at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.00am, viewed via webcam at Church Webcam (magherafeltparish.org) interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St. John Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted and by her nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces and extended family circle. House Strictly Private, immediate family only. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

LAWLESS (Draperstown) (nee O’Kane), Breige - 19th December 2021 - (suddenly) at home, beloved wife of Mickey, devoted mother of David and Elinor, mother-in-law of Catherine and Pete and loving grandmother of Josh, Nate and Joe, sister of Mary, Mickey Joe, Ann, David, Colette, Theresa, Danny Patsy and Laurence. Remains will leave her home, 10 Cloane Road, on Friday, 24th December, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Holy Rosary Church, Draperstown, at 11.00am, followed by burial at St. Eugene’s Church, Moneyneena. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughter, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and wider family circle. House strictly private to immediate family only. Funeral Mass available via Church live webcam. St. Pio pray for her.

SCOTT, William James - 22nd December 2021 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, dearly loved husband of the late Jean, 20 Coolshinney Close, Magherafelt, much loved father of Hilary and Alan, a dear father-in-law of David, devoted grandfather of Alannah and Cara and dearest Brother of Joey, Eva and Jean. House strictly private, due to current restrictions. All welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore tomorrow (Friday) from 4.00pm - 6.00pm. Funeral Service in Woodschapel Parish Church on Sunday, 26th December at 2.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by his Family and Family Circle.

THOMPSON (Garvagh), Geoffrey - 21st December 2021 - (suddenly but peacefully) precious son of Georgina (Ena) and the late Desmond (Dessie); loving brother of Joyce, Derek, Alan, Dorothy and the late Melvin and a beloved uncle and great uncle. Funeral from his mother’s residence, 878 Killyvally Park, on Friday at 12noon for a service of thanksgiving in Ringsend Presbyterian Church at 12:30pm followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Due to government restrictions the family home is strictly private and numbers at the service are limited to social distancing within the church. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ringsend Presbyterian Church Sunday School (cheques payable to Ringsend Presbyterian Church) c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.