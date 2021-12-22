Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 22nd December, 2021

CONNELL (Dublin), Sean - 19th December 2021 - (suddenly) at his home 30 Ardfoyle, Bishop Street Derry. Dear friend of Jacqueline Francis, father of Aoife, Sean, Ruairi and Owen, stepfather of Christina and Laura, amuch loved grandfather, brother of Fiona and Eugene. Sean's remains will be reposing at Jacquelines home, 200 Bishops Street from 11.00am tomorrow (Thursday). Funeral from Jacqueline's home on Friday at 10.20am to St Columba's Church Longtower for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Private cremation will take place afterwards at Lakeland’s Crematorium, Co Cavan. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link : http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Our lady of knock pray for him.

McGLINCHEY (née Toye), Maria - 21st December, 2021 - (peacefully) at Culmore Manor Care Home, Maria, (formerly of Milford, Co. Donegal, late of Melmore Gardens), dear stepmother to Ann, Don, Bernadette and the late Jimmy and Kathleen. Removal leaving 17 Ardmore Manor, Muff, Donegal, tomorrow (Wednesday) at 6.15pm to St. Mary's Church Creggan for Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

McCONWAY (née Mailey), Maureen - 21st December 2021 - beloved wife of the late Edward, 59 Baranailt Road, Limavady, loving mother of Tony, Brian, Damien, Declan and the late Christopher, much loved grandmother of Caitlin, Jessica, Cahir, Darragh and Faye and dear sister of Robbie and the late John. House strictly private please. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU today (Wednesday) from 7.00-9.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Limavady on Friday at 9.00am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to NI Chest, Heart & Stroke, 21 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT2 7HB. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

McGUCKIN (nee Nevin) (Maghera), Sarah - 21st December 2021 - beloved wife of the late Gusty McGuckin (Ballinderry) and loving mother of Declan, Martina (Perry), Stephen and Helena (Conlon). Funeral from her home 4 Culglas, Glen Road on Thursday 23rd December at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Patrick Glen, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St Patrick Ballinderry. Our Lady of Lourdes Pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, son in law Gordon, daughters in law Linda, Chris, grandchildren Clare, Ruth, Lisa, Georgie, Orla, Monique, Abigael, Aidan and the extended family circle. House Strictly Private. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

PARKHILL (née Walker), Pearl Margaret - 20th December 2021 - beloved wife of Clifford, 12 Ballygudden Road, Eglinton, loving mother of Shirley, Richard and Stewart, much loved grandmother of Thomas, Lauren, Louise and Conor. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Tuesday from 6.00pm-7.00pm. Funeral Service will take place in the funeral home on Thursday at 1.00pm. Interment afterwards in Crossroads Presbyterian Church burying ground.

SMITH-McLAUGHLIN, Raychel - 19th December 2021 - (suddenly) beloved daughter of Jason and Tracey, step-daughter of Debbie, loving sister of Dylan Smith, dear granddaughter of Anne Maxwell and the late Noel Smith. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home, 35 Fergleen Park, on Thursday, 23rd December at 12.00noon to St. Joseph’s Church, Galliagh for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Mass available at the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/galliagh. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

WATSON, Brendan - 18th December, 2021 - beloved son of Brian and the late Bernadette, Kilnappy Road, Campsie, loving brother of Martina, Desa and Lisa, much loved uncle of Laura, Marc, BP, Niamh, Victoria, Elizabeth, Liam and Olivia and great-uncle of James, Féilim and Kenny. House and funeral private please. No flowers please. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.