21 Dec 2021

Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 21st December, 2021

Obituaries

Tipperary Deaths

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

CAMPBELL, Liam - 20th December 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Liz, loving father of Christopher, Wendy, George and Jordan, devoted grandfather of Caolan, Casey and Cian, dear son of Maeve and the late Carl, loving brother of Carl and Marie. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle.Funeral leaving his home 28 Glendale Road, tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10.20am to St. Columba’s Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

 

FLANAGAN (née Tohill), Susan - 19th December 2021 - (peacefully) at hospital, late of 14 Ronan Court, Magherafelt, much loved mother of Kieran (McCann), Michael (McCann), Hannah and Ruairi. Beloved daughter of Kathleen and the late Lauri and loving sister of Mary, Rosa, Jane, Eamon, Peter, Anne, John, Mark and Carmel. As per Susan’s wishes a private funeral will take place. Family flowers only please. Donations in leu, if desired, to Macmillan c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

 

McFADDEN, Johnny - 19th December, 2021 - (peacefully) at his home, beloved husband of the late Olive, loving father of Paul, Sean, Kieran, Brian, Mark, Gareth and the late baby Mary, a devoted grandfather, great-grandfather and father-in-law. Dear brother of Michael (Barney). Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake is private for family and close friends only. Requiem Mass will be celebrated today (Tuesday) at 11.00am in St. Eugene's Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

 

McLAUGHLIN, Vincent - 20th December 2021 - (suddenly) at Causeway Hospital, beloved husband of Kathleen, loving father of Ryan and Adrian, and their partners Cathy and Briege a much loved grandfather of Eva. Dear brother of James, Jonny, Willie, Celine, Betty, and the late Davy, and Dan. R.I.P. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral family and close friends only. Funeral from his home, 45 Drumavalley, Magilligan tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am in St Aidan’s Church Magilligan followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to: Northwest Cancer Centre, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry. BT47 6FT Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

 

PICKERING, Douglas – 20th December, 2021 - (peacefully) at The Grouse Care Home, Loughgall, Douglas, 1 Ballymaquiggan Road, Magherafelt, dear father of Christopher and Charlotte, loving son of the late Uel and Eileen, much loved brother of William and his wife Lorraine and also a dear uncle and great-uncle. House strictly private. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP on Tuesday evening from 7:00pm – 8:00pm. Funeral Service in Gracefield Parish Church on Wednesday, 22nd December at 1.30pm, followed by burial in Gracefield Graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for The Grouse Patients’ Comfort Fund, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c). Will be sadly missed by the entire Family Circle.

 

PORTER (née Gordon), Margaret - 19th December 2021 - (peacefully) at Brooklands Nursing Home, Dorothy Margaret, dearly beloved wife of the late Leslie, 16 Gortamney Lane, Tobermore, much loved mother of Shirley, Elaine, Gordon and Glenn, a loving mother-in-law and grandmother and dearest sister of the late George. House strictly private. A Family Service will take place in D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore tomorrow (Wednesday) at 2.00pm, leaving the Funeral Home at 2.40pm (approx.) to Kilcronaghan Parish Churchyard for a Service of Committal (where all are most welcome). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Care, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

 

WATSON, Brendan - 18th December 2021 - beloved son of Brian and the late Bernadette, Kilnappy Road, Campsie, loving brother of Martina, Desa and Lisa, much loved uncle of Laura, Marc, BP, Niamh, Victoria, Elizabeth, Liam and Olivia and great-uncle of James, Féilim and Kenny. House and funeral private please. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

