Derry Death Notices - Monday, 20th December, 2021

McCAFFERTY (née McColgan), Bridie - 19th December 2021 - (peacefully) at the Foyle Hospice, beloved wife of Martin, 155 Elmvale, loving mother of Paula, Christina and Melissa, mother-in-law of Stephen and Joe, much loved grandmother of Caitlin, Oran, Sean, Grace, Conor and Ava and dear sister of Kieran, Agnes, Jim, Pat, Sylvia and the late Bobby and John. Funeral from her home tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11.00am for 11.30am Requiem Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Family only time please from 10.00pm to 10.00am. Please wear a face mask at all times. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.
POLLOCK, Samuel James Kenneth – 19th December 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 4 Gelvin Road, Dungiven, dearly loved husband of Hazel and father of Sydney and much loved father of Sharon and Keith, daughter in law Louise and devoted grandfather, dear brother of Marlene, Aubrey and the late Jean and Stanley. House private due to current government restrictions. A family service will be held at his home tomorrow (Tuesday) at 1.00pm followed by interment in Bovevagh Presbyterian Churchyard (adhering to Covid restrictions). By request family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired and cheques payable to Ward 26 Altnagelvin Hospital c/o Clyde Funeral Directors 24 Mettican Road, Garvagh BT515HS. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife and entire family circle.
The new President of The Derry Chamber of Commerce, Aidan O'Kane: "The Irish Government exercises zero flexibility for Donegal employees of firms in Derry or anywhere else in the North"
Richard Moore pictured with the Children In Crossfire ambassadors during his recent visit to St. Canice's PS
