19 Dec 2021

Derry Death Notices- Sunday, 19th December, 2021

Tipperary Deaths

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

HEANEY (née Austin), Ellen Baird - 17th December, 2021 - (peacefully) at her home, (surrounded by her loving family) much loved wife of the late Thomas (Tommy), devoted mum of Carol, Austin, Thomas and Christine, loving mother-in-law of Barton, Pearl, Lorna and Mervyn, an adored granny and great-granny, dearest sister of the late Betty Austin. Funeral leaving her late home (house strictly private) tomorrow (Monday) at 12.30pm for a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Ebrington Presbyterian Church at 1.00pm, followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Ebrington Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Julie Faulkner, 22, Glenaden Hill, Londonderry, BT47 2LJ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her entire family circle.

 

McCOTTER, Joseph (Joe) (Kilrea) - 16th December 2021 - (peacefully) at hospital, beloved husband of Mary and dear father of Denis, Mary, Frances, Helen, Eamonn, Eileen and the late Michael. Joe is reposing in Dempsey's Funeral Home, 11 Coleraine St, Kilrea, where family and close friends are welcome to pay their respects whilst adhering to government guidelines. The funeral cortege will leave his late residence, 10 Moneysallin Rd on Wednesday at 11.30am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Due to government restrictions the family home is strictly private and funeral mass numbers are limited to social distancing within the Church. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St Vincent de Paul, c/o Dempsey Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Eileen and Family Circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for him.

 

MONAGHAN, William (Jim) - 16th December 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Sarah, loving father of Pamela and Margaret, devoted grandfather of William, Martin, Ronan, Daniel, Nicola, Eileen, Sarah, Pamela, Amanda, Leona, Delroy, Dwayne, Melissa and Millie, a dear great-grandfather, and a dear and loving brother of Sarah, Mary, Patsy, Mick and the late Joe and James, dear uncle to all his nieces and nephews and a fond brother-in-law. Loved and sadly missed by his entire family circle and friends. Funeral leaving his home, 25 Kerr's Terrace tomorrow (Monday) at 10.20am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

 

WILSON, Thomas (Tommy) - 17th December 2021 - at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of AnnMarie, loving father of Rachel, Sharmaine, Ryan, Nicole and Sophie, beloved son of the late Thomas and Philly, much loved brother of William, Sharon, Catherine, John and Roy. Funeral from his home 17 O'Connor Court, Ballymagroarty tomorrow (Monday) at 8.30am to St Eugene's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 9.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: http://www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Our lady of knock pray for him.

