Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 18th December, 2021

BROWN, Brigid - 16th December, 2021 - (peacefully) at home, beloved daughter of the late James and Brigid, and dear sister of the late Maggie, Rosaleen, Hannah, Hugh, Patsy and Eddie, and a very much love aunt, grand aunt and close friend. RIP. Late of 22 Pinewood Crescent, Claudy, Co Derry. Brigid will repose at her home until funeral to St Patrick's Church, Claudy, for Requiem Mass tomorrow (Sunday) at 1.30pm followed by committal in Mullabuoy Old Cemetery. To protect all our communities, the wake is for extended family and close friends of Brigid. The Requiem Mass can be viewed on mcn. v/camera/St Patrick's Church Claudy.

CARMICHAEL (née McLaughlin), Brigid - 16th December 2021 - (suddenly) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Cathal, 37 Glack Road, Ballykelly, loving mother of Orla, Aileen, Ceire and Cathal Og, a much loved grandmother of Ava, Cillian, James, Shauna and the late baby John, mother-in-law of Sean and Colin, daughter of the late John and Mary and dear sister of Susan, James, Joe and the late Kathleen. House restricted to family and close friends only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from her home on Sunday at 9.20am for 10 o’clock Funeral Mass in St Finlough’s Church, Ballykelly. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

DONALDSON (née Mullan), Margaret - 17th December 2021 - (peacefully) at her home 6 Shore Road, Greysteel, beloved wife of Mervyn, loving sister of John, Michael, Liz, and Anne, dear daughter of the late Thomas and Mary R.I.P. Deeply regretted by all the family circle. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family and close friends only. Her funeral will leave from her home on Sunday at 12.55pm for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm in Star of the Sea Church Faughanvale followed by interment in Enagh Cemetery Limavady. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry BT48 8JE. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

HEANEY (née Austin), Ellen Baird - 17th December, 2021 - (peacefully) at her home, (surrounded by her loving family) much loved wife of the late Thomas (Tommy), devoted mum of Carol, Austin, Thomas and Christine, loving mother-in-law of Barton, Pearl, Lorna and Mervyn, an adored granny and great-granny, dearest sister of the late Betty Austin. Funeral leaving her late home (house strictly private) on Monday, 20th December at 12.30pm for a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Ebrington Presbyterian Church at 1.00pm, followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Ebrington Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Julie Faulkner, 22, Glenaden Hill, Londonderry, BT47 2LJ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her entire family circle.

McCOTTER, Joseph (Joe) - 16th December, 2021 - (Kilrea) late of 10 Moneysallin Road, (peacefully) at hospital, beloved husband of Mary and dear father of Denis, Mary, Frances, Helen, Eamon, Eileen and the late Michael. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Eileen and Family Circle House strictly private. Funeral arrangements later. Enquiries to Dempsey Funeral Directors.

McNALLY, Margaret - (Mull Park Portglenone and formerly Greenlough) - 14th December 2021 - (peacefully) at hospital, beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Alice, much loved sister of Bridie (Kendrick) and the late Henry, James, Willie John, Mary, Alice and Joe and sister in law of Giff. Requiem Mass today (Saturday) at St Oliver Plunkett’s Church Clady at 10.00am followed by burial immediately afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Greenlough. Requiem Mass will be broadcast live via the church webcam: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-oliver-plunketts-greenlough. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic numbers will be limited both within the Funeral Home and the Church. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sister, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces and all the family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

MONAGHAN, William (Jim) - 16th December 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Sarah, loving father of Pamela and Margaret, devoted grandfather of William, Martin, Ronan, Daniel, Nicola, Eileen, Sarah, Pamela, Amanda, Leona, Delroy, Dwayne, Melissa and Millie, a dear great-grandfather, and a dear and loving brother of Sarah, Mary, Patsy, Mick and the late Joe and James, dear uncle to all his nieces and nephews and a fond brother-in-law. Loved and sadly missed by his entire family circle and friends. Funeral leaving his home, 25 Kerr's Terrace on Monday, 20th December at 10.20am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

PAUL, Yvonne - 17th December, 2021 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, latterly of Marina Care Home, Ballyronan, dearly loved daughter of the late Robert and Elizabeth, much loved sister of Maureen, Doreen and the late Ronnie and William and also a loving aunt and great-aunt. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP on Sunday evening, (19th December) from 8.00pm – 9.00pm. Funeral service in Garvin’s Funeral Home on Monday, 20th December at 1.30pm, followed by burial in Maghera Presbyterian Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Calvary Free Presbyterian Church Children’s Work, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations a/c).

WILSON, Thomas (Tommy) - 17th December 2021 - at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of AnnMarie, loving father of Rachel, Sharmaine, Ryan, Nicole and Sophie, beloved son of the late Thomas and Philly, much loved brother of William, Sharon, Catherine, John and Roy. Funeral from his home 17 O'Connor Court, Ballymagroarty on Monday at 8.30am to St Eugene's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 9.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing. Funeral mass can be viewed on the following link: http://www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.

Our lady of knock pray for him.